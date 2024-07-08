Courage in the Ring: MS Patient Fights for a Cure

LONDON, Ontario, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Julia Campbell, a resilient patient confronting multiple sclerosis (MS) head on since her diagnosis early last year. Despite the challenges she’s faced, Julia refuses to let it define her. Instead, she has stepped into the ring, quite literally, to champion the cause of MS awareness and research.



On July 7, Julia participated in PUNCH OUT MS, an event organized in support of London Health Sciences Foundation. This event aims to raise crucial funds for the London Multiple Sclerosis Clinic at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). To take part in the event, boxers like Julia underwent a rigorous 12-week boot camp to hone their skills before showcasing them in the ring.

"Boxing, as a sport, embodies the relentless struggle against a formidable opponent,” says Campbell. “Similarly, Punch Out MS symbolizes the fight against the disease, showing the courage and determination required by those battling MS each day."

Julia's presence in the ring not only demonstrates her fighting spirit against the disease every day but also stands as a powerful symbol of her commitment to making a difference. She aims to raise awareness about MS, emphasizing the pressing need for greater research funding and the development of more accessible treatment options.

“Every day I go to work at the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic and see a number of patients,” says Dr. Juan Racosta, neurologist and founder of Punch Out MS. “I think seeing them fighting in their everyday lives has helped me to understand why we need to celebrate the wins and there’s no better way to do that than to punch out MS."

Dr. Racosta underscores the vital role of donors in research, stating "Their contributions, free from specific agendas, support the overarching goal of advancing the well-being of people with multiple sclerosis through innovative studies and discoveries."

Julia's participation symbolizes her unwavering commitment to making a difference. By participating in this event, she seeks to raise awareness about MS and emphasize the critical need for enhanced research funding.

