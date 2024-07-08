IoT Sensors Market is Expected to Hit USD 135.90 Billion by 2032, With a CAGR of 31.3% From 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Sensors Market Size:

The global IoT sensors market was valued at USD 12.34 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 135.90 billion by 2032. From 2024 to 2032, the market for virtual reality is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%.

Market Introduction:

What are IoT Sensors?

IoT sensors are electronic chipsets or modules that use a gateway to send data they detect about the environment or system conditions to the Internet. These various sensors can be activated by magnetic fields, radiation, or physical contact. They are used in various industries, such as disaster prevention, agriculture, medical care, tourism, logistics, industrial, transportation, and regional businesses.

Moreover, here are a few of the most widely used Internet of Things (IoT) sensors that may be found in smart gadgets like wearables, smartphones, and other monitoring tools that people, businesses, and cities utilize.

Report Highlights:

The market growt of IoT sensors is attributed to the increasing government initiatives supporting the adoption of IoT devices, investments in 4.0 technologies, and the rising integration of IoT sensors into connected and wearable gadgets.

The IoT sensors market segmentation is primarily based on the technology, type, end use, and region.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth.

Market’s Key Companies:

ABB Ltd

Broadcom Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Schneider Electric SE

Sensata Technologies

Siemens AG

TDK Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

IoT Sensors Market Scope and Insights:

Report Attributes Details Market Value in 2024 USD 15.38 billion Market Value in 2032 USD 135.90 billion CAGR 31.3% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Increased Adoption of IoT Technologies: The IoT sensors market is expanding significantly as a result of the growing uptake of IoT technology in several industries. These sensors allow for the monitoring of a variety of characteristics, including temperature, humidity, pressure, motion, and more. They are integrated into industrial, infrastructure, and even consumer goods.

The IoT sensors market is expanding significantly as a result of the growing uptake of IoT technology in several industries. These sensors allow for the monitoring of a variety of characteristics, including temperature, humidity, pressure, motion, and more. They are integrated into industrial, infrastructure, and even consumer goods. Expansion of Connected Devices and Smart Systems: The IoT sensors market is expanding significantly due to the widespread use of smart systems and linked devices. IoT sensor deployment becomes essential as industries embrace digital transformation to collect real-time data for a variety of applications. These sensors make predictive analytics, automation, and remote monitoring possible.

Trends:

Technological Advancements: Improvements in sensor accuracy, downsizing, energy economy, and integration possibilities are among the highlights of sensor technologies. With increased sophistication and adaptability, sensors may record a wider variety of data with greater accuracy, facilitating more precise monitoring and analysis across a range of applications. Moreover, continuous R&D initiatives keep pushing sensor technology innovation, resulting in the creation of new sensor kinds and functionality.

Improvements in sensor accuracy, downsizing, energy economy, and integration possibilities are among the highlights of sensor technologies. With increased sophistication and adaptability, sensors may record a wider variety of data with greater accuracy, facilitating more precise monitoring and analysis across a range of applications. Moreover, continuous R&D initiatives keep pushing sensor technology innovation, resulting in the creation of new sensor kinds and functionality. Ongoing Innovations: Continuous advancements in sensor technology, such as decreased costs, improved accuracy, and downsizing, are propelling the use of IoT sensors in a wide range of sectors and applications, boosting the IoT sensors market growth.

Restraints:

Security and Privacy Concerns: Security and privacy concerns are impeding the expansion of the IoT sensor market. Sensor network vulnerabilities risk illegal access, data manipulation, or sensitive information theft, putting user privacy and safety at risk.





Geographical Insights:

Throughout the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially. The region's rapid urbanization is driving a rise in the use of IoT technology to address urban issues. Furthermore, the developing nations in the region, like China and India, offer rich prospects for the use of IoT in several industries.

Moreover, North America is leading the way in the early adoption of IoT solutions in various industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and automobiles. Its strong digital infrastructure, which includes large IoT networks and high-speed internet, makes widespread sensor deployment possible. Also, the IoT sensors market in North America is expanding at an accelerated rate due to the rising need for these solutions in smart cities, smart homes, industrial automation, and healthcare.



Segmental Outlook:

By Type Outlook

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Motion Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Light Sensors

Gas Sensors

Sound Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Others

By Technology Outlook

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

LPWAN

By End Use Outlook

Commercial

Consumer

Industrial

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

