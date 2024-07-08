Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Please be informed, that on 5 July 2024 INVL Technology has transferred part of its shares – 120 units – to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to pre-empt realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, INVL Technology hereby announces the data on its issued shares as of 5 July 2024:
|Type of shares
|Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units
|Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units
|Nominal value, EUR
| Total nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR
|Portion of the authorized capital, %
|Ordinary registered shares
|12,175,321
|11,989,649
|0.29
|3,530,843.09
|100
The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt