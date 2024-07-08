Evangelical Community Hospital Officially Joins WellSpan Health

York, Pa., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective Monday July 8, Evangelical Community Hospital is officially part of WellSpan Health. The affiliation of two mission-oriented organizations announced in February has cleared all regulatory requirements. WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital and the accompanying network of care will serve the Central Susquehanna Valley with primary, specialty and acute care close to home. Celebratory events at WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital and corresponding outpatient practices are planned in the coming days to mark the occasion.

“The shared values and mission of the two organizations that have now become one align in ways that allow us to keep high-quality, community-based care at the forefront,” said Roxanna Gapstur Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. “On our journey to reimagine healthcare we’re committed to innovative clinical care that works in concert with value and affordability to provide the best outcomes for our patients.”

The affiliation joins Evangelical with WellSpan's integrated health care delivery system, which includes more than 21,000 team members, 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, and eight award-winning hospitals, including the region's largest behavioral health network and a Level 1 Trauma Center. WellSpan serves residents in Adams, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, Franklin, and York counties in Pennsylvania and Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland.

WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital is the only Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 5-star rated hospital in the Central Susquehanna Valley. It employs 1,900 individuals and has more than 170 employed and non-employed physicians on staff at its hospital licensed to care for patients in its 131 licensed beds. The hospital provides a comprehensive array of services in both inpatient and outpatient settings and serves residents in Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

"Our top priority has always been to preserve a vibrant healthcare system close to home," said Kendra Aucker, senior vice president of WellSpan’s new North Region and president of WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital. “We’re excited for this opportunity to share expertise, research, and resources in new and mutually-beneficial ways.”

The combined organization now serves more than 1.3 million patients across 12 counties. To learn more, visit www.WellSpan.org.