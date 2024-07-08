Quantum Communication Market Report 2024, with Crypta Labs, ID Quantique, M2 Optics, MagiQ Technologies, Post-Quantum, PQ Solutions, Quantum Xchange, Qubitekk, QuintessenceLabs, QuNu Labs & Qutools

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Communication Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Quantum Communication Market is set to surpass US$97 million in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential.



Integration with Existing Communication Infrastructures



The integration of quantum communication technologies with existing communication infrastructures is a key driver for the global quantum communication market. One of the challenges of adopting new technologies is ensuring compatibility with current systems. Quantum communication technologies are being developed to work alongside classical communication networks, enabling a seamless transition and integration.



For example, hybrid systems that combine quantum key distribution (QKD) with traditional encryption methods can provide enhanced security without requiring a complete overhaul of existing communication infrastructures. Companies like ID Quantique and Quantum Xchange are developing solutions that can be integrated into current network infrastructures, making it easier for organisations to adopt quantum communication technologies. This compatibility reduces the barriers to adoption and allows for gradual implementation, facilitating market growth. As more organisations recognise the benefits of integrating quantum communication with their existing systems, the demand for these technologies is expected to rise, driving market expansion.



Building and Deploying Quantum Communication Infrastructure Requires Substantial Investment in both Capital and Expertise



One of the significant restraining factors in the quantum communication market is the substantial investment required for building and deploying the necessary infrastructure. Establishing a quantum communication network involves considerable capital expenditure, including the development of specialized hardware, such as quantum repeaters and quantum key distribution systems, and the integration of these components into existing communication networks. Additionally, the deployment of quantum communication technologies demands significant expertise in quantum mechanics, photonics, and advanced cryptographic protocols, which are not widely available.

