Agriculture Robots Market Size to Reach 89.34 billion by 2032 Driven by Automation Technology & Increasing Demand for Precision Farming | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture Robots Market Size Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Agriculture Robots Market Size was valued at USD 13.08 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.34 billion by 2032, growing at a substantial CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The agriculture robots’ market is on the increase due to the burgeoning demand for food and constricted manual labor supply, as well as skyrocketing labor costs. These robots automate a variety of farm functions, improving efficiency. They address these problems by producing higher yields and at the same time lowering production costs. For those wishing to modernize farms and make better use of resources, this market is a goldmine. In doing so they also help to promote responsible farming practices.

Growing Demand for Agriculture Robots

The agriculture robot includes labor costs and global population growth. As the demand for food continues to rise, farmers are forced to grapple with doing more using less whenever you ran short of labor or labor got too expensive. Agriculture robots offer one solution by using machines to complete tasks like planting, harvesting and monitoring they reduce the need for human labor. Consequently, the use of these robots enables great improvements in productivity, efficiency and accuracy, arrives at higher yields at lower cost. The potential to alleviate labor shortages and economize on resources makes the introduction of agriculture robots increasingly attractive. For Example, in agricultural hubs like California, where farm wages can reach more than USD 20 per hour, high wages do not incentivize people to perform physically demanding and repetitive tasks such as berry picking. Robotic automation not only confronts unpleasant chores but also lets skilled workers specialize in less repetitive work.





On dairy farms, robots can automate cleaning and feeding jobs that were previously performed by workers thus farmers have more time to make decisions. Large farming companies produce robot by investing in the development of agricultural robotics patents. For Example, two-thirds of the investors in Harvest CROO (US) are related to the strawberry industry. Some other countries depend heavily on manual farm work: China's agriculture is still very labor-intensive and so is that of India. According to statistics from World Bank, global employment in agriculture declined about 15% over the past decade. The labor shortage has become a global problem aggravated by an increasing number of farmers retiring and leaving their land with just enough people to grow crops. Lacking the hands to harvest the crop, various stakeholders have examined different ways of modernizing farming.

For Example: The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reported that approximately 57% of U.S. farms have already begun using agritech, with the primary reason being more than half citing labor shortages. The deployment of cutting-edge agro-technology involves wireless sensors, robotics, predictive forecasting models and data analysis. Thus, the market's expansion is driven by both worsening labor shortages and soaring wages.

In July 2023: John Deere subsidiary Blue River Technology's See & Spray Ultimate machine was launched, a new version of its own self-driving agricultural sprayer that uses machine learning and computer vision to scan weeds and kill them with pinpoint accuracy. See & Spray Ultimate is more precise and efficient than its predecessors; it can also spray a higher variety of crops.

Market Size in 2024 US$ 13.08 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 89.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032

• Technologies like agricultural robots that could save labor have become imperative under several circumstances the agricultural workforce is getting older; more and younger workers refuse to take up arduous work in farms.

Segmentation Analysis

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share, around 55%, in 2023. The hardware segment was the backbone of the agricultural robotics industry which played a crucial role. It contains motors and batteries that primarily power this agricultural equipment and it is where these advanced farm solutions are built up from physical components. Another reason for the segmentation of hardware emphasizing its dominance lies in that it is capital-intensive nature. High quality hardware components must be developed and manufactured requires large investments in R&D, both plants to turned out finished products will also be needed for top international quality workmanship. Hardware components are complex often, and they require high technology. Advanced engineering skill, precision manufacturing processes which not only demand rigid quality control in each step of manufacture but also at the end quality acceptance are needed to ensure this.

Key Regional Developments

In 2023, North America still held a significant share of the market and has grown into one of its most influential centers. For one thing, this vast area of farmland is part of it. According to the United States Department of Agriculture data released in February 2022, an average farm in North America was 445 acres as one year back as 444 acres. North America boasts some of the world's largest average farmland sizes manual management and surveillance are very difficult tasks on such extraordinary farms, which take even more resources than usual just because they're big. To deal with this challenge, North American farmers are rapidly embracing agricultural robots and automation technologies in their quest for increased productivity and better crop yields.

The Asia Pacific area is expected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during period of forecast. Technological innovation and advanced robotics mean that the agricultural output of East Asia particularly Japan may thrive again--even in countries like India even China. Such is the field forced pretty much by that time in Africa to rely on other methods of control which also could do harm. When overpopulation becomes an issue and food security becomes threatened, then there is an increasing need for that the fertile land shouldn't be wasted. The rise of agriculture robots provides a way to take over these laborious tasks and boost productivity in growing crops.

Future Growth of the Market

The agriculture robots market is predicted to remain on its strong upward curve in the coming years. This is likely down on a number of key factors that can be divided into three categories: first, the advent and effect of new technologies second, supportive state policies towards agricultural mechanization, thirdly continuous development in robotics research and artificial intelligence as a whole. Further, the rising demand for organic food is expected to encourage decisions to adopt robots in farming. The less use of harsh chemicals and weedkillers by taking such an approach is a big advantage both environmentally and health wise for people who eat these products.

Recent Development

In February 2022: Verdant Robotics unveiled its robot-as-a-service model, or RaaS. This unique system will provide the agricultural robots sector with practices that are more humane and efficient for broadacre growers, as well as peace of mind - sustainability and profitability typically go hand and hand.

Key Takeaways

Clients will then be able to know how on-earth agriculture robots can so dramatically improve farm efficiency and output.

The agriculture robots that they cater to are in a rapidly growing market, benefiting from such factors as the rising labor shortage, increased labor costs and people's ever-increasing appetite for food.

Robotics and AI technology advancements are leading to more sophisticated and versatile agricultural robots.

With government support for precision farming technologies making a favorable environment to adopt these robots in agriculture, government policy is directly promoting their development instead of just taking things from nature.

