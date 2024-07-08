Southeast Asia Olmesartan Market Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 518.8 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research, the Southeast Asia Olmesartan market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 518.8 million by 2032 from US$ 335.2 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for Olmesartan in Southeast Asia is significantly increasing, driven by the rising prevalence of hypertension, which affects about 25% of adults in the region. Cardiovascular diseases, responsible for 30% of all deaths, further underscore the need for effective blood pressure management medications like Olmesartan. The aging population, expected to reach 16% by 2030, is more prone to these conditions, thereby boosting demand. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions have made it easier for patients to access treatment, contributing to a 15% increase in adherence rates.

The Southeast Asia Olmesartan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, which is mainly driven rising prevalence of hypertension, the aging population, and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Preventive health measures have led to a 20% increase in early diagnosis rates. However, the availability of alternative therapies poses a challenge, with a 5% market share for newer antihypertensive drugs. Despite this, the market outlook remains positive, with opportunities for growth driven by the increasing need for effective hypertension management solutions and a projected 18% increase in healthcare spending in the region by 2025.

Key Manufacturers and Market Dynamics

Key manufacturers in the Southeast Asian Olmesartan market include Daiichi Sankyo Company, Zydus Cadila, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, which collectively hold over 40% of the market share. These companies are investing heavily in technological advancements, resulting in a 12% improvement in production efficiency. The market is segmented by dose, with the 20 mg dose segment generating 38% of the revenue. In 2023, the high blood pressure application segment accounted for 55% of the market's revenue. Indonesia, the largest market in the region, generated $89 million in revenue, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Additionally, Vietnam and Thailand saw revenue increases of 8% and 7%, respectively, highlighting the widespread regional demand.

Key Findings in Southeast Asia Olmesartan Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 518.8 million CAGR 4.3% Largest Country (2023) Indonesia Dose (2023) 20 mg (38.5%) End Users (2023) Adult (83.2%) Application (2023) High Blood Pressure (54.8%) Distribution Channel (2023) Offline (89.2%) Top Trends Increasing prevalence of hypertension among the aging population in Southeast Asia.

Rising demand for generic versions due to cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Growth in digital health platforms enhancing patient access to medication information. Top Drivers Government initiatives promoting hypertension awareness and treatment accessibility across regions.

Expanding pharmaceutical infrastructure supporting efficient distribution of Olmesartan medications.

Growing urbanization contributing to lifestyle changes and higher hypertension rates. Top Challenges Regulatory hurdles affecting the approval and distribution of Olmesartan products.

Price sensitivity among patients limiting the adoption of branded Olmesartan medications.

Competition from alternative antihypertensive drugs impacting Olmesartan market share.

Dominance of the 20 mg Dose of Olmesartan in Southeast Asia to Contribute Over 38% Revenue: An Analytical Perspective

Olmesartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, is widely used to manage hypertension, with the 20 mg dose emerging as the most dominant prescription in Southeast Asia. The prominence of this dosage can be attributed to its optimal balance of efficacy and safety, making it a preferred choice among healthcare providers. Clinical studies have shown that 20 mg of Olmesartan effectively lowers blood pressure by an average of 10-15 mmHg in 75% of patients, with minimal adverse effects reported. Additionally, the 20 mg dose aligns well with the region's demographic and clinical profiles, where moderate hypertension is prevalent, affecting 60% of hypertensive patients. This dosage provides sufficient therapeutic benefits without significant risks, thus ensuring better patient compliance and outcomes.

Several factors drive the dominance of the 20 mg dose in Southeast Asia Olmesartan market. The regional healthcare guidelines and protocols recommend starting treatment with a moderate dose like 20 mg, especially for newly diagnosed patients. This approach is supported by data showing that 82% of patients achieve target blood pressure levels within three months of initiating treatment at this dosage. Furthermore, economic considerations play a crucial role; the cost-effectiveness of the 20 mg dose, which is priced 25% lower than higher doses, makes it accessible to a broader population. Insurance and governmental healthcare schemes often cover this dose, making it the go-to prescription for both physicians and patients.

Key factors behind the dominance of the 20 mg dose in the Southeast Asia Olmesartan market include its proven clinical efficacy, safety profile, and economic feasibility. Statistically, 68% of Southeast Asian hypertensive patients are maintained on 20 mg of Olmesartan, reflecting its acceptance and trust among the medical community. Additionally, the pharmaceutical supply chain in the region ensures a steady availability of this dosage, with 85% of pharmacies stocking it as their primary antihypertensive medication. The combination of clinical effectiveness, cost-benefit ratio, and robust supply chain infrastructure solidifies the 20 mg dose as the leading choice for managing hypertension in Southeast Asia.

Olmesartan is the Cornerstone of Hypertension Management in Southeast Asia, Accounts for 54.5% Market Share

Olmesartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), has become a primary choice for hypertension treatment in Southeast Asia due to its efficacy, affordability, and favorable side effect profile. In this region, where nearly 35% of the adult population suffers from high blood pressure, the need for effective antihypertensive medications is critical. Astute Analytica’s studies have shown that Olmesartan reduces systolic blood pressure by an average of 13-19 mmHg and diastolic pressure by 8-12 mmHg, which is significant in preventing cardiovascular events. Its once-daily dosing regimen improves patient compliance, a key factor considering the World Health Organization reports that 50% of patients with chronic diseases in developing countries do not take medications as prescribed. Furthermore, Olmesartan's cost-effectiveness is crucial in Southeast Asia Olmesartan market, where healthcare budgets are often limited; generic versions can cost as little as $0.10 per tablet.

The prominence of Olmesartan in treating high blood pressure is also attributed to its superior pharmacokinetic properties. It boasts a bioavailability of approximately 26%, and its plasma half-life of 13 hours provides sustained blood pressure control over 24 hours. Clinical trials have demonstrated that Olmesartan is more effective than other ARBs like Losartan and Valsartan in reducing blood pressure levels. For instance, the ROADMAP study highlighted a 23% relative risk reduction in the onset of microalbuminuria with Olmesartan, indicating renal protection, an added benefit for patients with comorbid conditions like diabetes. In a region where the prevalence of diabetes is around 11%, this dual benefit makes Olmesartan an attractive option for clinicians. Additionally, its safety profile is well-documented, with adverse effects such as dizziness and hyperkalemia occurring in less than 5% of patients.

Several key factors drive the widespread use of Olmesartan in Southeast Asia. The increasing prevalence of hypertension, projected to affect 1.5 billion people globally by 2025, necessitates effective management strategies. Government initiatives, such as Thailand’s Universal Coverage Scheme, which provides affordable healthcare to 99% of its population, further support the dissemination of cost-effective medications like Olmesartan. Pharmaceutical companies in South East Olmesartan market have also played a role by conducting region-specific trials that underscore the drug’s efficacy and safety in diverse populations. Additionally, rising awareness about hypertension and its complications, supported by campaigns from organizations like the ASEAN Federation of Cardiology, has led to better diagnosis and treatment rates. In summary, Olmesartan's clinical efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and favorable pharmacological profile make it a cornerstone of hypertension management in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia's Dominance in Olmesartan Consumption in Southeast Asia

Indonesia's status as the largest consumer of Olmesartan in Southeast Asia Olmesartan market can be attributed to several key factors, including its demographic profile, economic growth, and healthcare infrastructure. With a population of approximately 279.5 million people, Indonesia is the most populous country in Southeast Asia and the fourth most populous in the world. This large population base naturally leads to higher demand for healthcare products, including antihypertensive medications like Olmesartan. Additionally, Indonesia's economy, the largest in Southeast Asia with a GDP of $1.32 trillion USD in 2022, supports substantial healthcare spending. The country's economic growth, which rebounded strongly post-COVID-19, further enhances its capacity to invest in healthcare.

The prevalence of hypertension in Indonesia Olmesartan market is another critical factor driving the high consumption of Olmesartan. Hypertension is a significant public health issue in Indonesia, with studies indicating that around 34.1% of the adult population suffers from high blood pressure. This high prevalence necessitates widespread use of antihypertensive medications. Olmesartan, being an effective angiotensin II receptor blocker, is a preferred choice for managing hypertension. The Indonesian government's efforts to improve healthcare access and affordability, including the implementation of the National Health Insurance (JKN) program, have also facilitated greater access to medications like Olmesartan.

Moreover, Indonesia's strategic position as a regional leader in Southeast Asia contributes to its dominance in Olmesartan consumption. As a founding member of ASEAN and a key player in regional economic and healthcare initiatives, Indonesia has established robust pharmaceutical supply chains and partnerships. The country's healthcare market is supported by both domestic and international pharmaceutical companies, ensuring a steady supply of essential medications. Additionally, Indonesia's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through various public health campaigns and initiatives has further bolstered the demand for effective hypertension treatments. These combined factors underscore Indonesia's leading role in the Southeast Asian Olmesartan market.

