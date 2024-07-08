Nanterre, July 08th, 2024



Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 01st to July 05th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 01st to July 05th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 01/07/2024 FR0000125486 20 589 101,561489 XPAR VINCI 02/07/2024 FR0000125486 79 539 100,780951 XPAR VINCI 03/07/2024 FR0000125486 34 655 102,081539 XPAR VINCI 04/07/2024 FR0000125486 74 683 102,984947 XPAR VINCI 05/07/2024 FR0000125486 50 306 104,947938 XPAR TOTAL 259 772 102,4569

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment