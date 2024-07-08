Crown Realty Partners Releases 2023 ESG Report: Rational Investments, Resilient Returns

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This comprehensive report, underscores Crown’s commitment to transparent and comprehensive disclosures that are guided by established, “best-in-class” frameworks.



Building upon Crown’s value-add roots and fiduciary responsibility, this year’s report emphasizes Crown’s integrated approach to ESG, reflecting how efficient operations and intelligent investment decisions ensure resilience and “through-life” value of investments in both the short and long-term.

“Crown’s vertically integrated platform and expertise in retrofitting buildings, combined with our sustainability-minded investment professionals, position us at the forefront,” said Emily Hanna, Managing Partner, Investments. “Regardless of the investment horizon, we must consider the entire life cycle of an asset – maximizing future value is almost always how we can maximize current returns.”

The theme of this year’s report, “Rational Investments, Resilient Returns”, reflects Crown’s approach that acknowledges how decisions today will ensure the asset value and resilience of Crown’s portfolio of assets – whether for the short or long-term. It highlights achievements in several key categories, including:

Progressing decarbonization planning across our portfolio

Achieving sustainability certifications at our owned and managed properties

Focusing on driving energy-efficiency across our operations

Achieving acknowledgement as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers and Canada's Greenest Employers

Ranking 1 st in Canada out of peers for GRESB, receiving a 5-star rating by for the 5 th consecutive year for the Core Fund

Crown’s approach to ESG enables us to protect and enhance the value of our assets, delivering superior returns to our investors while contributing positively to our communities and the environment.

To read or download the full 2023 ESG Report, click here.

About Crown Realty Partners

Crown is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm focused on value-add opportunities across Canada, with over three billion dollars of real assets under management. Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team, and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for businesses. For more information, visit www.crownrealtypartners.com.

