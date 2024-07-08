Global Exotic Fruits Market Size To Worth USD 35.82 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 6.67%

New York, United States , July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Exotic Fruits Market Size is to Grow from USD 18.78 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.82 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.67% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4824

Exotic fruits are those that are particular to grow or find in a certain location. They have unique tastes, appearances, and growth requirements, and they tend to be more at home in tropical settings. These fruits, which are imported from outside, typically thrive in tropical or subtropical climes. There are many different fruits on the market, such as dragon fruit, star fruit, passion fruit, jackfruit, mangosteen, and durian. Exotic fruits are prized for their unique flavors and aromas as well as their nutritional worth, which often consists of high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The present increase in public interest in nutrition and health from a variety of sources has increased demand for a wide array of exotic fruits. This category of food products is well acknowledged for its high nutritional value and availability of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, a significant barrier to the exotic fruit market is the complex supply chain structure and the challenges of logistics. Due to their disposable quality, these fruits require sophisticated and often expensive logistics techniques for their efficient transportation and storage.

Browse key industry insights spread across 197 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Exotic Fruits Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Category (Organic and Conventional), By Type (Passion Fruit, Rambutan, Dragon Fruit, Durian, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033. "

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4824

The organic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global exotic fruits market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of category, the global exotic fruits market is divided into organic and conventional. Among these, the organic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global exotic fruits market during the projected timeframe. The organic exotic fruits are grown without the use of artificial fertilizers or pesticides, they attract consumers who need natural products and have concerns about their health.

The dragon fruit segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global exotic fruits market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global exotic fruits market is divided into passion fruit, rambutan, dragon fruit, durian, and others. Among these, the dragon fruit segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global exotic fruits market during the projected timeframe. Dragon fruit production is becoming more and more popular due to its low care needs, low water requirements, and climate flexibility.

The store-based segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global exotic fruits market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global exotic fruits market is divided into store-based and non-store-based. Among these, the store-based segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global exotic fruits market during the estimated period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets can serve an extensive client base due to their significantly larger consumer populations, especially those who prefer to buy fresh fruit in person.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4824

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global exotic fruits market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global exotic fruits market over the forecast period. Numerous tropical and subtropical areas in the Asia-Pacific region are perfect for cultivating a range of exotic fruits, such as rambutans, durian, and mangosteens. Greater accessibility is encouraged and transportation costs are decreased by the region's widely accessible supply chain.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global exotic fruits market during the projected timeframe. Europe consumers are increasingly open to trying new and unusual flavors, which motivates them to experiment with a variety of exotic fruits.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global exotic fruits market include Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Barth Fruit AG/LTD, Bolton Group, SOL ORGANICA, SPECIAL FRUIT NV, Dole Plc., Nam Viet Foods &Beverag Co., Ltd., Miami Fruit, Welch Foods Inc., Melissa's/World Variety Produce, Inc., Nature's Pride, Fast & Fresh Global LLP, Fesa UK Ltd., Great Sun Pitaya Farm Sdn. Bhd., TFC Holland B.V., and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4824

Recent Developments

In March 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Government of India, planned to expand the cultivation of dragon fruit to meet domestic demand and reduce imports from other countries.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global exotic fruits market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Exotic Fruits Market, By Category

Organic

Conventional

Global Exotic Fruits Market, By Type

Passion Fruit

Rambutan

Dragon Fruit

Durian

Others

Global Exotic Fruits Market, By Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Non-Store Based

Global Exotic Fruits Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Smart Card Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG), and Others), By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, and Multi-Component Cards), By Application (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Gummy Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Fibers), By Ingredients (Fruit-Based Gummies, Gelatin-Free Gummies, CBD/THC Gummies, Probiotic Gummies, Vitamin/Supplement, Collagen Gummies), By End User (Children, Adults, Seniors), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Food Thickeners Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Protein, Starch, Hydrocolloids & Others), By Source (Animal, Plant & Others), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Diabetic Food Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy Product & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter