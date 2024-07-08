GovExec and Carahsoft Host Sixth Annual GovForward ATO and Cloud Security Summit on July 11, 2024

RESTON, Va., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovExec and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will host the sixth annual GovForward: ATO and Cloud Security Summit on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C. The 2024 GovForward ATO and Cloud Security Summit, will explore the new Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) changes, and how advancements at the Federal level are impacting the broader Public Sector market.

The event will provide attendees with insights regarding:

New FedRAMP guidance from the Office of Management and Budget.

The strategic Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework and its potential to propel Artificial Intelligence (AI) authorizations forward.

Efforts to streamline and automate the Authority to Operate (ATO) process.

Guidance for DoD and updates for Impact Levels 4, 5, and 6 (IL4, IL5, and IL6).

What is next for StateRAMP and TX-RAMP, the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program.



Thursday, July 11, 2024

8:00 a.m. - 4:35 p.m. ET; 5:00 a.m. – 1:35 p.m. PT

Waldorf Astoria

1100 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

Directions

Register to attend here.

The event will feature presentations by Government leaders and industry experts including:

* Pending Agency Approval

This year’s summit is sponsored by a line up of great industry partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their tables at the onsite event to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives and learn about FedRAMP solutions through Carahsoft’s partners.

• Adobe

• Akami

• Anitian

• Caveonix

• CoalFire

• Confluent

• DataBricks

• Docusign

• FM:Systems

• GitLab

• Microsoft

• NetDocuments

• Okta

• OpenText Cybersecurity • Oracle

• Own

• Palo Alto Networks

• Project Hosts

• RegScale

• Salesforce

• SecondFront

• StackArmor

• Tenable

• UberEther

• Zoom

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be conducting interviews on site with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today Sunday and Innovation in Government TV shows.

Attendees will earn up to 6.5 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Credits in Information Technology, earning 1 CPE credit for each 50 minutes of participation. Digital attendees will need to engage with three engagement checkpoints per 50 minutes. To indicate interest in receiving CPE credit, please contact Tracy after the event at tkerley@govexec.com. Learn more about eligibility here.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. This event is complimentary for all Government and military attendees. Contact the GovForward Team govforward@carahsoft.com for more information.

