CRN Honors Sam Barron of CallTower as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sam Barron, Global Director of Sales, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership.

The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel, and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

This remarkable achievement celebrates Sam’s commitment to protecting and elevating the principles of inclusive leadership within his team, company, and the technology industry at large. Sam’s dedication to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) and passionate advocacy for inclusion across the IT channel ecosystem will catalyze ongoing initiatives and positive change.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next.”

"I am honored to be recognized as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader by CRN. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative and inclusive culture we foster at CallTower. We believe that diversity and inclusion are fundamental to driving innovation and success in the technology industry," said Sam Barron, Global Director of Sales at CallTower.

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 8 at [www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders] (http://www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders).

