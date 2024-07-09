Case Packaging Machines: Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Rise in Demand for Packaging Robots from a Variety of End-user Industries

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Packaging Machines Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global case packaging machines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period.



The case packaging machines market has seen growing popularity as a result of factors like the rise in applications of packaging machinery in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, medical services, skincare products, and other consumer goods as well as a variety of industrial sectors where packaging has become crucial, with an increase in the usage generally in line with the global economy. The rise in consumer product demand, the rise in automated packaging machine usage, and the creation of energy-efficient machines all contribute to the need for case-packing machines. Compared to previous models, modern automated packaging machines ensure that the various packaging phases are finished in minutes rather than hours. The rise in demand for packaging robots from a variety of end-user industries is one of the additional major factors influencing the case packaging machines market.



Market Drivers:

Case Packing Machines Improve Efficiency

Growth of the FMCG Industries Globally is Boosting Market Development

Growing Demand from the Textile Industry is Fueling Market Expansion

Case Packaging Machine Technological Developments are Generating Favourable Market Expansion Prospects

Rise in the Trend of Automation Propelling Market Development

Products offered by key companies:

Econopacker, Econocorp: The ECONOPACKER is a case packer that is an affordable, practical option for businesses wishing to start automating their case-packing process. This semi-automatic case packer may be used to gather and load different product categories into cases. The cases are then prepared for distribution and sealing. Depending on the size of the case and other variables, this case packer may process up to 600 cases per hour.

Case Erectors, Smurfit Kappa: Smurfit Kappa provides a selection of case erecting equipment to match goods and provides hot melt or tape-based case sealing solutions. Case erectors are easy to put up, and operators may easily alter sizes without using any equipment. Using a case erector guarantees that a properly square case is constructed, increasing the efficiency of the supply chain and downstream machinery.

The prominent growth in the Food and beverages sector under the End-user segment



The food and beverage sector holds a major proportion of the market share and is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the expansion of this market will be driven by the increasing demand for packaged food due to its convenience and simplicity. Additionally, there has been a rise in the consumption of natural and nutritious food products, which calls for a unique kind of packaging. The need for case-packaging machines is probably going to increase as a result. Drinks are consumed more often, and there is a wider range of beverage products on the market, which is anticipated to boost the need for packaging equipment in the beverage business. Due to the expansion of their product lines, many beverage product manufacturers have seen an increase in demand for highly sophisticated and flexible packaging equipment.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share



The case packing machines market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region. It is anticipated that it will continue to dominate over the predicted period. The market in the area has grown as a result of the latest developments in rising economies like China and India. The market in India and China is being driven by an increase in demand for food and beverage goods as well as pharmaceuticals, as well as the arrival of several regional and international case packer manufacturers. During the anticipated term, an expanding professional base is also anticipated to boost demand for case-packaging machines in the Asia Pacific. The expansion of the packing machinery industry in India, the low price of case packers given by local manufacturers, and the strong demand for case-packaging machines in the region's small-scale businesses are all factors contributing to the Asia Pacific market's continuous expansion. India-based case-packaging machine manufacturers are predominantly importing robotic pick-and-place components from China and Japan to generate income, which eventually boosts market expansion.



Key developments:

The Marchesini Group has announced that it will purchase 100% of SEA Vision Group in October 2022. SEA Vision Group is a pioneer in the development of traceability, data collecting, and inspection solutions for the packaging of medicines and cosmetics. By acquiring SEA Vision Group, the Marchesini Group will be able to create packaging lines that are even more connected with vision and inspection systems, providing improved performance and personalisation for its customers.

Brenton unveiled a new constantly moving side-load case packer in September 2022 to cater to the demands of CPQ clients who need to pack between 30 and 50 cases per minute. The M3000 Case Packer, designed to fulfil the needs of mid-range manufacturers of packaged food and personal care products, can pack up to 50 wrap-around or tray-style cases per minute. The machine's standard Brenton servo-driven changeover assist design offers faster, more dependable changeovers in under 15 minutes with only a few human adjustments.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Research Process



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. CASE PACKING MACHINES MARKET, BY MACHINE TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Robotic Case Packers

5.3. Automatic Case Packers



6. CASE PACKING MACHINES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top Load

6.3. Side Load

6.4. Wraparound



7. CASE PACKING MACHINES MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food and Beverages

7.3. Pharmaceutical

7.4. Personal Care and Cosmetics

7.5. Consumer Goods

7.6. Others



8. CASE PACKING MACHINES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. Others

8.5. The Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

10.2. Syntegon Technology GmbH

10.3. Marchesini Group S.p.A.

10.4. ROVEMA GmbH

10.5. Tetra Pak International S.A.

10.6. Smurfit Kappa

10.7. FUJI MACHINERY CO. LTD.

10.8. Cama

10.9. Douglas Machine Inc.

10.10. Econocorp Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdmv01

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.