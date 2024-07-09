In-flight Retail and Advertising Market Insights Report, 2024-2029: Generative AI Improving Customer Experience

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-flight Retail and Advertising Market by End-user (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation), Mode (Advertising, Retail), Seat Class (First, Business, Economy, Premium Economic), Operation (Stored and Streamed) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inflight retail and advertising market is valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2029.

The inflight retail and advertising market is thriving due to increased passenger traffic, enhanced connectivity, and evolving digital platforms that allow for personalized shopping and targeted ads. Airlines are actively improving the passenger experience with a broader product range, while expanding networks open new markets. Strategic partnerships between airlines like Delta, Emirates, and brands provide exclusive retail opportunities, boosting sales. Key players such as Panasonic Avionics and Thales are instrumental in developing the technology that supports inflight retail and advertising, significantly contributing to the sector's growth by leveraging the captive audience during flights.





This market study covers the inflight retail and advertising market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate this market's size and growth potential across different parts based on and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.

Major companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Thales (France), Viasat, Inc. (US), Anuvu (US) and IMM International (France) among others.

Based on end user, the commercial segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024



The commercial aviation segment holds the largest share in the inflight retail and advertising market, primarily due to its vast passenger volumes which provide a diverse and expansive audience for marketing efforts. Its widespread flight network enhances visibility and opportunity for retail initiatives, while economies of scale allow for more cost-effective marketing and sales strategies.

The demographic variety of passengers also supports targeted and effective advertising, and substantial investments in the latest inflight technologies foster innovative advertising and retail strategies, further driving growth in this sector.



Based on mode, the advertising segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024



The advertising segment in the inflight retail and advertising market is seeing the fastest growth due to several pivotal factors. The widespread use of seat-back screens and personal devices offers advertisers a large, captive audience. Technological advancements enable precise, real-time targeting, increasing ad effectiveness and profit margins.

Additionally, airlines' ability to harness passenger data enhances content relevancy, boosting engagement. Furthermore, growing partnerships between airlines and brands capitalize on this inflight engagement opportunity, utilizing creative campaigns to attract consumers, significantly driving the segment's growth.



Based on seat class, the business class segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024



The business class segment in the inflight retail and advertising market is growing at the highest rate compared to economy and premium economy classes for several reasons. Primarily, business class passengers typically have higher disposable incomes, making them more likely to engage in inflight purchasing and more receptive to premium advertising.

Additionally, the personalized service and exclusive atmosphere in business class create an ideal environment for targeted marketing campaigns and high-end product placements. Airlines also tend to focus more on enhancing the business class experience with the latest digital technologies and bespoke services, further driving sales and engagement in this segment. This combination of factors makes business class a lucrative market for inflight retail and advertising efforts.



Based on regions, the North America region is estimated to have the largest market share in 2024



The North America region is witnessing robust growth in the inflight retail and advertising market, driven by the technological advancement. North America's inflight retail and advertising market is experiencing the highest growth due to several strategic advantages. The region boasts a large, affluent consumer base with a high propensity for travel, driving substantial passenger volumes that marketers aim to tap into.



North America also leads in technological innovation, particularly in digital connectivity and entertainment systems, which enhances the effectiveness and reach of inflight advertising and retail offerings. Additionally, the presence of major global airlines and their willingness to invest in advanced inflight services further stimulates market growth. Together, these factors make North America a dominant player in the inflight retail and advertising landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Adoption of E-Commerce and Digital Platforms to Drive Market

Commercial Aviation to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Advertising Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

UAE to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rise in Airline Passenger Traffic Growing Focus on Ancillary Offerings Booming Low-Cost Carrier Market

Restraints Data Privacy Concerns Limited In-Flight Connectivity

Opportunities Increasing Interest in Exclusive Offers Surge in Multi-Channel Campaigns

Challenges Technological Integration Passenger Acceptance and Engagement



Use Cases Analysis

Improved Customer Experience with Generative AI

Enhanced Passenger Experience in Etihad Airways Through In-Flight Entertainment System

Increased Sales with EmiratesRED In-Flight Retail Service

Personalized In-Flight Shopping Using Krisshop Platform in Singapore Airlines

Trade Analysis

Import Data

Export Data

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Complementary Technologies Beacon Technology

Adjacent Technologies High-Fidelity Audio Noise Cancellation Advanced Satellite Connectivity



Technology Trends

Wireless Technologies in Aircraft Cabins

Generative AI and Large Language Models

Cloud Native Technology

Impact of Megatrends

Smart Seat Display Units

Advancements in Nanotechnology and Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Companies Featured in the Report

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thales

Viasat, Inc.

Anuvu

IMM International

Collins Aerospace

Lufthansa Systems

dnata

gategroup

Retail inMotion

Spafax

3Sixty Duty Free

AERQ

AirFi

Display Interactive

Moment

EAM

Immfly

West Entertainment

SKYdeals SAS

Bluebox

Guestlogix Inc.

PXCom

QuiverTree Media

LXM Group

