United Kingdom Cement Industry Market Databook 2024: Firms are Entering into a Strategic Collaboration to Create the First Net-Zero Cement Works in the U.K.

The cement industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 3.2% on an annual basis to reach US$ 4.62 billion in 2024.



The cement industry is expected to record steady growth in the United Kingdom over the medium term. Infrastructure spending and new housing projects are expected to keep aiding cement consumption and demand over the next three to four years. In the United Kingdom, cement manufacturers are also investing in new cement blending and import facilities, to tap into the growing demand.



Firms are entering into a strategic collaboration to create the first net-zero cement works in the United Kingdom. Heidelberg Materials, for instance, entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Worley in February 2024. This is part of the strategy to deliver carbon-capture technology at its facility.



Firms are investing in new cement blending and import facilities in the United Kingdom in 2024



The construction industry is expected to experience an influx of new projects over the medium term, especially in London and South East England markets. To tap into this projected demand, firms are investing in new cement blending and import facilities in Tilbury.

Aggregate Industries, the subsidiary firm of Holcim, announced that the firm has commenced construction of a new cement blending plant and import hub in Essex. The facility features units designed to produce environmentally friendly cement components, such as ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBFS) and materials derived from construction and demolition waste (CDW). With five loading heads, the Tilbury site will enable Aggregate Industries to consistently supply both traditional and eco-friendly cementitious materials to London and the South East of England.

The new facility is part of the firm's strategy to further strengthen its position in the market, which is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years. Furthermore, the investment is also in line with the firm's sustainability goals and producing low carbon and circular building materials. These investment projects are expected to further aid innovation and the competitive landscape in the United Kingdom cement industry over the next three to four years.



Heidelberg Materials plans to construct a new carbon-capture and storage (CCS) facility that will capture up to 800,000 tonnes of CO2 annually and produce evoZero, the firm's net-zero carbon-captured cement, as soon as 2028. When operational, this facility will supply net-zero building materials for significant projects across the United Kingdom, aiding in the decarbonization of the construction industry and supporting its goal of becoming a net-zero business.

Going forward, in 2024, more cement manufacturers are expected to enter into such strategic collaborations. These strategic partnerships are expected to aid innovation in the sector over the medium term.



Housing and infrastructure construction projects to aid cement demand over the medium term



The Chancellor, in March 2024, announced £242 million in funding for projects in 2024. The capital allocation will lead to the development of nearly 8,000 homes in Canary Wharf and Barking. The budget document has revealed that £124 million, of the £242 million, will be used for developing 7,200 homes in Barking. Alongside, a new life sciences hub will also be developed. The remaining £118 million has been allocated for the development of up to 750 homes in Canary Wharf, a life sciences hub, a healthcare facility, and a commercial space.



The National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline (NICP), released in February 2024, has also outlined where the nation will invest in infrastructure over the next decade. The government's Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) provided an analysis alongside the NICP, forecasting that between £700 - £775 billion will be spent on infrastructure in the next 10 years. The pipeline includes 660 projects and programs across different sectors, including energy, transport, social infrastructure, water, telecommunications, and other economic infrastructure.



These construction projects are expected to aid the cement consumption across the United Kingdom over the medium term, while also supporting the broader industry growth over the next five years.



The medium to long term growth story in country remains intact. The cement industry in country is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 2.7% during 2024-2028. The cement output in the country is expected to increase from US$ 4.48 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 5.14 billion by 2028.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in United Kingdom, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

