Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Beauty 2024: How Brands and Retailers Can Reach Gen Zers and Young Millennials on the Path to Purchase" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gen Zers and young millennials are the most likely to splurge on beauty in 2024 - but their path to purchase is anything but straightforward.

Beauty is the standout performer in UK ecommerce, but sales growth is slowing as consumers continue cutting nonessential spending. Gen Zers and young millennials, who are committed to their beauty regimes, are the most likely to spend freely in 2024. But their path to purchase is anything but straightforward - and capturing their attention requires a truly multichannel approach.

Key Question: How does the beauty path to purchase among Gen Zers and young millennials differ from that of older generations?

Key Stat: Over a third (35.5%) of 18- to 34-year-old beauty shoppers in the UK have shopped for beauty products on social media in the past 12 months - more than twice the average across age groups.

Here's what's in the full report

3 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

10 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

As the "lipstick effect" fades, younger generations are still splurging on beauty

The path to purchase is complex for digitally native generations

What should beauty brands targeting Gen Z and millennials do next?

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Social Media Is an Important Channel for Beauty Brands Targeting 18- to 34-Year-Olds

Health, Personal Care, and Beauty Is the Fastest-Growing Ecommerce Category in the UK (millions in UK health, personal care, and beauty retail ecommerce sales, % change, and % of category retail sales, 2021-2027)

Beauty Is Among the Top 10 Categories Where UK Adults Plan to Reduce Their Spending in 2024

Gen Z's Adults' Spend Intent Growth is 6 Times Higher Than the Adult Average

Gen Z and Millennials Seek Value but Will Pay More for Sustainable and Ethical Beauty Products

Beauty Shoppers Ages 18-34 Are More Likely to Discover Products on Social Media Than In-Store

Video and Social Media Play a Bigger Role in Research/Evaluation Among 18- to 34-Year-Olds

18-34-Year-Olds Are More Likely To Be Regular Users of AR/VR Tech Than Older Generations

The Fear of Missing Out Is a Bigger Motivation for 18- to 34-Year-Olds Than Beauty Shoppers Overall

Convenience and Cost Are Important for 18- to 34-Year-Olds When Shopping for Beauty Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31rlsw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment