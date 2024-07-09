Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temu, TikTok, and China's Ecommerce Players in Western Europe: What Can Brands and Retailers Learn From Their Rapid Rise?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retailers with roots in China are still gaining share of ecommerce in Western Europe, despite concerns over their sustainability credentials.

As inflation persists in Western Europe, retailers with roots in China are gaining share of ecommerce sales. Their low prices, extensive variety of merchandise, gamified apps, and relentless advertising campaigns are proving appealing to cost-conscious consumers, even amid mounting concerns over their sustainability credentials and treatment of workers.

Key Question: What's driving the success of Temu, Shein, AliExpress, and TikTok Shop in Western Europe, and how can local brands and retailers compete?

Key Stat: Shein, Temu, and Alibaba-owned AliExpress and Miravia had a combined 9% share of Spain's ecommerce sales value in 2023 - up from 6% in 2022.

Here's what's in the full report:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

6 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Retailers with roots in China are making a push into Western Europe

How should brands and retailers in Western Europe react?

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

AliExpress, Miravia, Shein and Temu Are Growing Their Combined Share of European Ecommerce

As Temu and Shein Grow, Asian Shopping Apps Are Gaining Share of the European Download Market

Temu and AliExpress Are Among the Top 10 Most-Visited Online Retailers in the UK

All of the Growth in Western Europe's Fast-Fashion App Usage Is Coming From Shein and Temu

AliExpress is the Third Most-Visited Retailer Website in Spain

TikTok Is the Second-Most Popular Social Media Platform for Social Commerce Purchases

Companies Featured

AliExpress

Miravia

Shein

Temu

TikTok

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osel15

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment