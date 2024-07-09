SPCC Implementation Plan Best Practices: An EPA Perspective Webinar (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All About SPCC Oil Plans: An EPA Perspective" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This webinar will help attendees to learn SPCC Implementation Plan Best Practices. The US EPA requires an SPCC Plan to be prepared by companies that use certain petroleum-based chemicals and Oils.



In the plan, companies must describe what controls that they have implemented to prevent releases of these type of chemicals/Oils and also what countermeasures they will take if they have a release. By requiring upfront planning, the EPA is attempting to prevent the discharge of chemicals/Oils into or upon navigable waters of the U.S. or adjoining shorelines.



Learning Objectives:

All of the Ins and Outs of the EPA SPCC Oil Plan Requirements.

The newest EPA Requirements for SPCC Plans.

If an SPCC Plan is Required for your Facility.

What the SPCC Plans Require for your Facility.

Learn SPCC Implementation Plan Best Practices

Conduct Effective Training for Managers and Supervisors on SPCC Plan Requirements.

Answer Site-Specific Questions and Scenarios Regarding SPCC Plans.

Areas Covered in the Webinar:

It has a total aboveground oil storage capacity greater than 1,320 gallons.

It stores, transfers, uses or consumes oil or oil products including diesel fuel, gasoline, lube oil or hydraulic oil.

It could reasonably be expected to discharge oil to waters of the United States or adjoining shorelines, such as interstate waters, intrastate lakes, rivers and streams.

Learn if your facility is covered by the EPA SPCC requirement how to effectively implement an SPCC Plan at your facility!

Who Will Benefit:

Electricians

Maintenance Workers

Production Supervisors

Plant Managers

Engineers

Environmental Health and Safety Professionals.

