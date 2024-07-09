Global Torpedo Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 with Coverage of Major Players Such as Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik, BAE Systems

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Torpedo - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Torpedo was valued at an estimated US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Several important trends are influencing the torpedo market, driven by technological advancements and evolving defense priorities. Enhanced sensors and communication systems are being integrated into torpedoes, improving their target detection and tracking capabilities. Innovations have resulted in torpedoes with greater speed, precision, and stealth, making them more effective in diverse combat scenarios. The market is also witnessing significant investments in research and development, leading to the creation of lightweight and smart torpedoes that can be deployed from various platforms, including submarines, surface vessels, and aircraft.



Moreover, geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts have led countries to strengthen their naval forces, boosting demand for modern torpedoes. Regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are experiencing significant growth in the torpedo market due to their substantial defense spending and ongoing modernization efforts. Overall, the torpedo market is expected to continue growing, driven by technological innovations, increased defense budgets, and the strategic necessity for advanced naval defense capabilities.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Surface-Based Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$983.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Underwater Platform segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $330.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $287.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Generate Demand for Advanced Torpedo Systems

Enhanced Detection and Stealth Capabilities Drive Adoption

Naval Modernization Programs Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Increased Defense Budgets Accelerate Demand for Cutting-Edge Torpedoes

Integration with Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Spurs Growth

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Throws the Spotlight on Autonomous Torpedoes

Focus on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Torpedo Technologies

Upgrades in Sonar Systems Drive Adoption of Modern Torpedoes

Advancements in Propulsion Technologies Generate Opportunities

Cybersecurity Measures in Torpedo Systems Drive Confidence and Adoption

R&D Investments in Torpedo Technologies Sustain Competitive Edge

Rising Maritime Security Concerns Generate Demand for Advanced Torpedoes

Global Naval Conflicts and Tensions Propel Market Growth

Integration with Advanced Navigation Systems Strengthens Business Case for Modern Torpedoes

Innovations in Explosive Materials Drive Demand for Enhanced Torpedoes

Shift towards Electrically Powered Torpedoes Expands Market Opportunities

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Generate Opportunities for High-Precision Torpedoes

