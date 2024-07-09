Parcel Delivery Global Market Report 2024: Real-time Tracking, Urban Micro-warehousing Solutions, Multi-carrier Strategies, Dynamic Delivery Pricing Models and Personalized Delivery Experiences

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parcel Delivery Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The parcel delivery market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $450.01 billion in 2023 to $474.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The expansion observed during the historical period can be credited to the growth of e-commerce, increasing customer expectations, regulatory modifications, and enhancements in last-mile logistics.



The parcel delivery market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $592.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to advancements in last-mile innovation, sustainability initiatives, the rise of on-demand delivery services, the expansion of cross-border e-commerce, and regulatory adjustments.

Key trends expected in this period encompass real-time tracking, the emergence of urban micro-warehousing solutions, adoption of multi-carrier strategies, implementation of dynamic delivery pricing models, and the provision of personalized delivery experiences.

The parcel delivery market is poised for substantial growth due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce. E-commerce is experiencing significant global uptake fueled by technological advancements, shifting consumer habits, and evolving business strategies. Parcel delivery services play a pivotal role in e-commerce by facilitating efficient order fulfillment, broadening market accessibility, and delivering outstanding shopping experiences crucial for driving business expansion and prosperity. For example, in February 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported a substantial increase in e-commerce sales in the United States, reaching an estimated$1.11 trillion in 2023, a 7.6% surge from 2022 figures. Consequently, the swift growth of e-commerce is propelling the parcel delivery market forward.



Prominent players in the parcel delivery sector are prioritizing the development of innovative delivery solutions, notably sustainable approaches, to cater to the rising demand for faster and environmentally friendly delivery options. Sustainable parcel delivery solutions emphasize eco-conscious practices such as electric vehicle usage, route optimization, and shipment consolidation to minimize carbon footprints. For instance, in September 2022, GoBolt, a Canadian logistics and delivery service provider, expanded its operations in the U.S. and Canada by introducing same-day and next-day sustainable parcel delivery services alongside its existing large-item delivery offerings. This expansion enhances last-mile delivery capabilities by incorporating electric vehicles and partnering with EcoCart to offset carbon emissions, providing e-commerce enterprises with eco-friendly shipping choices for parcels of varying sizes.



In October 2023, Deutsche Post AG, a German package delivery and supply chain management company, completed the acquisition of MNG Kargo for an undisclosed sum. This strategic move enables Deutsche Post AG to bolster its e-commerce delivery services by leveraging MNG Kargo's extensive parcel network and DHL's global logistics expertise to enhance connectivity between customers and the Turkish market. MNG Kargo, a Turkish courier, express, and parcel service provider, is poised to fortify the postal industry's capabilities through this integration.



