Global Motorcycle Apparel Strategic Market Analysis 2023-2030 with Coverage of 40+ Players Including AGV Sports Group, Alpinestars, and Bering Moto

The global market for Motorcycle Apparel was valued at an estimated US$11.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the motorcycle apparel market is driven by several factors, including the increasing emphasis on safety features, the adoption of new materials, and changing consumer lifestyles. Innovations such as improved ergonomic designs, the integration of smart technology in gear, and the use of sustainable materials are key technological advancements fueling market growth.



The integration of advanced materials such as Kevlar and Gore-Tex improves the protective qualities and comfort of the apparel, appealing to riders` needs for safety and convenience. Consumer behaviors have shifted towards prioritizing safety and durability, which in turn boosts demand for premium products. Furthermore, the rise of motorcycle tourism and adventure riding necessitates apparel that can withstand diverse environmental conditions, thus broadening the market scope. These dynamics indicate a robust growth trajectory for the motorcycle apparel sector, underpinned by technological, consumer, and lifestyle trends.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline Distribution Channel segment, which is expected to reach US$11.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Online Distribution Channel segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $3.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Safety Regulations Drive Innovations in Protective Motorcycle Apparel

Growing Motorcycle Tourism and Adventure Riding Boost Apparel Sales

Technological Advancements in Materials for Improved Protection and Comfort

Market Impact of Urban Commuting Trends on Casual Motorcycle Gear

Rising Female Rider Demographics Expand Market for Womens Motorcycle Apparel

Custom and Boutique Apparel Lines Reflect Personal Rider Styles

Impact of Climate Change on Demand for All-Weather Riding Gear

Global Expansion of Motorcycle Clubs and Communities Influences Apparel Choices

Online Retail Platforms Enhance Accessibility and Variety of Motorcycle Gear

Influence of Pop Culture and Media on Motorcycle Apparel Trends

AGV Sports Group, Inc

Alpinestars S.p.A

Bering Moto

BMW Motorrad

CustomElements Pvt. Ltd.

Daniel Smart Manufacturing, Inc

Deadbeat Customs

FLY Racing

Icon Motosports

KIDO Sports Co. LTD

MOTOTECH Gear

Neowell Industries

Raida Gears

Rynox Gears India Pvt. Ltd

SCOTT Sports SA

Triumph Motorcycles

ViaTerra Travel Gear Pvt. Ltd.

