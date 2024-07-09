mRNA Platform Global Strategic Research Analysis 2023-2030: US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for mRNA Platform was valued at an estimated US$149.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$120.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -3.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the mRNA platform market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, advancements in mRNA technology, and significant investments in biotechnology research. The ongoing threat of pandemics and the need for swift and effective responses have highlighted the importance of mRNA vaccines, spurring demand and investment in this technology.
Technological advancements, such as improved delivery systems and more efficient manufacturing processes, have enhanced the scalability and efficacy of mRNA-based products. Furthermore, substantial investments from both public and private sectors are accelerating research and development activities, leading to new therapeutic applications and expanding the market potential.
Regulatory support and expedited approval processes for mRNA vaccines and therapies have also contributed to the rapid growth of this market. These factors collectively underscore the transformative impact of the mRNA platform in modern medicine and its potential to address a wide range of health challenges.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the COVID-19 Vaccine segment, which is expected to reach US$96.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a -6.1%. The Cancer Vaccine segment is also set to grow at 104.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $67.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive -0.8% CAGR to reach $13.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global mRNA Platform Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global mRNA Platform Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global mRNA Platform Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AstraZeneca PLC, Asuragen, Inc., Catalent Pharma Solutions, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- mRNA Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- mRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING
- mRNA: A New Approach to Medicine
- Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs
- mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction
- With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development
- mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory
- mRNA Vaccines: Advantages
- mRNA Vaccines: Cons
- mRNA Vaccine Approvals
- A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
- Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences
- Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process
- How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts
- mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient
- Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology
- Overcoming Challenges
- As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from Scientific Community
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track
- mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines Market
- The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market
- Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE
- Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization
- UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine
- After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer's Vaccine
- EU Approves Pfizer's Vaccine
- BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
- Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Production
- FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)
- Moderna's mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA
- Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
- FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)
- Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)
- Recent Market Activity
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies
- List of BioNTech's mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer
- Moderna's Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a Novice to Know All
- Moderna's mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines
- mRNA Cancer Vaccines
- mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology
- mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics
- mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics
- Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
- mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join the Bandwagon
- Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology
- Providence Therapeutics
- pHion Therapeutics
- eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead
- mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines
- Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines
- mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario
- The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines
- mRNA CANCER VACCINES
- Introduction
- Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies
- Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants
- mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines
- Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs
- mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines
- Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)
- mRNA Benefits Profile
- mRNA Vaccines for COVID-19 Pave the Way
- Challenges
- Personalized mRNA Vaccine
- Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines
- mRNA encoding Immunostimulants
- mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens
- mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine
- mRNA Influenza Vaccines
- Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a Fascinating Vaccine Platform
- Vaccines Built on mRNA
- Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines
- mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding Conventional Vaccine Efforts
- mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach
- Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza & Other Viruses
- COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective Flu Shots
- mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots
- mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials
- mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective Influenza Vaccines
- Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 96 Featured)
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Asuragen, Inc.
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Altogen Labs
- Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.
- BioNTech AG
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Aldevron
- AKESOgen, Inc.
- baseclick GmbH
- chimeron bio
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Accent Therapeutics
- Accanis Biotech F&E GmbH & Co KG
- Avectas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qavob
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.