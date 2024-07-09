Plug Delivers and Commissions over 95 MW of Electrolyzer Capacity Globally

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, is proud to announce that it has begun installing and commissioning electrolyzer systems worldwide, with many already operational and producing hydrogen today. To date over 95 MW of Plug electrolyzer systems are in operation or commissioning at sites across the world, setting a new PEM electrolyzer capacity milestone in the hydrogen industry.



The location of these systems spans multiple regions in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, New Zealand and India. Each electrolyzer deployment is managed and installed in compliance with the diverse regulatory and compliance requirements specific to each geography. The systems, ranging from one-megawatt (MW) to 40 MW in capacity, are operating at external customer sites that have purchased Plug’s PEM electrolyzers. Since installation, Plug’s electrolyzers have collectively produced over 1,500 metric tons of hydrogen.

While the Company’s Georgia hydrogen plant is currently the largest operating PEM electrolyzer system in the world, the external customer sites installation makes Plug one of the largest PEM electrolyzer Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) installed base in the world.

"This milestone represents a significant achievement for Plug, underscoring our leadership in delivering proven technology to meet the growing demand for hydrogen worldwide,” said Plug CEO, Andy Marsh. “Deploying electrolyzer systems across multiple continents and producing over 1,500 metric tons of hydrogen, is a clear example that at Plug, we’re not just talking about the future of hydrogen – we’re actively building it today."

The hydrogen produced via Plug electrolyzers at these locations will contribute to several initiatives, such as developing a green hydrogen refueling network, powering green hydrogen charging stations for fleet vehicles, supporting mobility applications like hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklifts and light commercial vehicles, replacing methane-fired furnaces in the production process and more.

Plug is also on schedule to ship and begin commissioning 37 additional units, which is expected to increase capacity by 40 metric tons per day of hydrogen in the second half of this year. As more systems around the world come online and operate at full capacity, like the recently announced 25MW electrolyzer for the European market, Plug’s electrolyzer systems will produce 93 metric tons of hydrogen per day.

To learn more about our global electrolyzer deployments, check out our blog post: https://www.plugpower.com/plug-doing-real-things-global-electrolyzer-customer-deployments-roundup/

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: Plug’s expectations with respect to delivery and commissioning of its electrolyzer systems, including remaining sites in 2024 and their contributions to initiatives; the timing of shipping and beginning commissioning of 37 additional electrolyzer units and Plug’s expectation that such units will increase capacity by 40 metric tons per day of hydrogen in the second half of this year; and Plug’s expectation that it will produce up to 93 metric tons of hydrogen per day. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

