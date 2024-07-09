Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Announces Dates and Times for 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (“the Company” or “Howard Hughes”) announced today that the Company will release 2024 second quarter earnings on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by its second quarter conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s earnings call registration website. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year.