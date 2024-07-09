Global Light Field Strategic Research Report 2024-2030 - Rising Demand for HD Viewing Experience to Create Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Field - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Light Field was valued at an estimated US$98.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$256.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the light field market is driven by several factors, starting with rapid advancements in computational photography and image processing technologies. As processing power increases and algorithms become more sophisticated, the ability to manipulate and render light field data in real-time has greatly improved, making these technologies more accessible and effective. Additionally, the proliferation of AR and VR technologies, especially in consumer electronics, gaming, and professional training applications, fuels demand for light field imaging to provide a more natural and engaging user experience.



Another significant driver is the increasing investment in autonomous vehicle technology, where light field cameras can contribute to safer and more reliable vehicle navigation systems by enhancing machine perception of the environment. Consumer interest in enhanced photographic capabilities on smartphones and other portable devices also promotes innovation in this field, as manufacturers seek to integrate light field features to differentiate their products. These dynamics are set to propel ongoing growth and diversification in the light field technology market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Light Field Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$189.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.1%. The Light Field Software segment is also set to grow at 16.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $41.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.2% CAGR to reach $29.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Avegant Corp., AYE3D, Inc., CREAL SA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Light Field Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Light Field Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $98.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $256.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Light Field

Global Economic Update

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Global Light Field Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Growing Use of Light Field Technology across Industries to Boost Market Growth

North America and Europe Dominates

Hardware Holds Major Share, Software to Exhibit Faster Growth

Media and Entertainment - A Major End-use Market for Light Field

Light Field Industry: Future Prospects

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Light Field - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Light Field Technology Holds Potential Role in Optimizing Video Games

Gaming as a Form of Entertainment is Here to Stay

Rising Demand for HD Viewing Experience to Create Growth Opportunities

Light Field Brings In New Layer of Immersion in XR Headsets

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Light Field in Industrial Sector

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for Light Field

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory

Light Field Technology Bringing Radical Improvements in Medicine and Surgery

Proprio ParadigmT, the First FDA-Cleared Navigation Platform for Spine Surgery with Light Field Technology

Revolutionary Fusion: AI Infuses Light Field in Innovative Surgical Tech

Light Field Technology and Medical Device Innovations

Revolutionizing Laparoscopes: Innovations in Spatial Imaging Technology

Revolutionary Advancement: First Light Field XR Loupes for Operating Rooms

Recent Light Field Applications Offer Potential of Significantly Improving Visual Engagement

Light Field Technology Promises Creation of Better CAD/CAM Designs

Key Light Field Display Startups

Select Recent Light Field Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 36 Featured)

Avegant Corp.

AYE3D, Inc.

CREAL SA

Holografika Kft.

Japan Display, Inc.

K-Lens GmbH

Leia, Inc.

Light Field Lab, Inc.

Looking Glass Factory, Inc.

MOPIC Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

OTOY, Inc.

Quidient, LLC

Raytrix GmbH

Sony Corporation

Wooptix, S.L.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3of93

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment