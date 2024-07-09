Microgrid Market by Connectivity, Offering, End User, Power Rating, Region – Latest Trends & Industry Analysis Report 2024-2029

Chicago, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microgrid market size is estimated to be USD 37.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 87.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the microgrid market include the increasing digitalization and smart grid integration, increasing usage of microgrids across various end-user industries, rising instances of cyberattacks on energy infrastructures, economic and environmental advantages of microgrid adoption and the surging demand to electrify rural areas.

Major Microgrid Companies Include:

Schneider Electric (France),

General Electric (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Eaton (Ireland),

ABB (Switzerland),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland),

HOMER Energy (US),

S&C Electric Company (US), and

Power Analytics Global Corporation (US).

Microgrid Market Segmentation:

By Connectivity, Grid-connected microgrid to lead the microgrid market during the forecast period.

Grid Connected microgrids benefit from access to the primary power grid, ensuring a backup in case of disruptions to the microgrid's internal power generation or distribution system. This inherent backup system renders them more dependable compared to off-grid microgrids, which lack connectivity to the main grid and must rely solely on their internal power infrastructure. Moreover, grid-connected microgrids typically entail lower installation and operational costs than their off-grid counterparts. This cost-effectiveness is attributed to their ability to leverage existing power grid infrastructure, thus reducing expenses associated with transmission lines and substations.

By Offering, Hardware segment to account for the largest market share during the forecasting period.

The hardware components of microgrids encompass power generators, energy storage systems, and controllers. The hardware segment of the microgrid market is witnessing growth propelled by several factors. These include the proliferation of microgrid projects globally, the declining costs associated with energy storage, and increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Microgrids harness a range of energy sources, incorporating renewables like solar, wind, and photovoltaic cells, as well as non-renewables such as fuel cells, diesel generators, combined heat and power (CHP) systems, micro-CHP systems, and microturbines.

By End User, Commercial & Industrial Buildings to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercial and industrial buildings microgrid market is anticipated to demonstrate the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to the imperative for a dependable power supply to ensure uninterrupted operations across various industries. Maintaining consistent power flow is essential to minimizing downtime, enhancing productivity, and averting equipment damage. Consequently, the commercial and industrial sectors are increasingly embracing microgrid solutions to fulfill their power requirements. Moreover, governmental initiatives aimed at incentivizing the adoption of clean energy and mitigating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are bolstering the expansion of the microgrid market within commercial and industrial settings. These initiatives provide incentives and assistance to enterprises for implementing sustainable energy solutions, including microgrids..

By Power Rating, the 1 MW to 5 MW power segment is likely to dominate the microgrid market between 2024 and 2029.

In 2023, the 1 MW to 5 MW segment emerged as the dominant market shareholder. This segment encompasses microgrid systems primarily tailored for commercial and industrial applications. Additionally, it includes installations in hospital complexes, colleges, military bases, research institutions like the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), and remote regions such as Decatur Island in Washington, US, where there is a heightened power demand due to tourism.

By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific microgrid market is poised for significant expansion in the forthcoming years, driven by various factors. These include the escalating demand for dependable and resilient power supply, the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, the increasing implementation of smart grid technologies, and supportive governmental policies. The Asia-Pacific region encompasses numerous countries vulnerable to natural calamities such as typhoons and earthquakes, making the need for reliable power supply paramount.