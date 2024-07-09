R&D Ratios & Budgets Annual Report 2024: Coverage of 2,800+ Companies Across 280 Industries

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "R&D Ratios & Budgets Market Research Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive annual report covers over 2,800 companies and 280 industries with information on fiscal 2022 and 2023 R&D spending, 2023 revenue and R&D intensity ratio, as well as annual growth rates in R&D spending and sales.
Use it to track competition, set and justify R&D budgets, screen potential acquisitions, sell the laboratory and technology markets or plan new ventures and develop new products. Includes industry and R&D spender rankings.
Key Topics Covered:
- Companies by Industry Class and SIC Number
- Top 1,000 Companies by Size of R&D Budget
- Companies Alphabetically by Company Name
- Industry Composites by Industry Class
- Industry Composites by Size of R&D Budget
- Industry Composites Alphabetically by Industry Name
Select Companies Featured
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
- Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
- Dole plc
- Local Bounti Corporation/DE
- Origin Agritech LTD
- S&W Seed Co
- TPCO Holding Corp.
- Agrify Corp
- Calavo Growers Inc
- Cavitation Technologies, Inc.
- CEA Industries Inc.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
- Sino Agro Food, Inc.
- Fuse Group Holding Inc.
- New Gold Inc. /FI
- Rio Tinto Plc
- Rio Tinto Plc
- Vale S.A.
- Vedanta Ltd
- Comstock Mining Inc.
- Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.
- McEwen Mining Inc.
- NEWMONT Corp /DE/
- Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.
- Ur-Energy Inc
- Cameco Corp
- Quad M Solutions, Inc.
- Cenovus Energy Inc.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc.
- Eni Spa
- Petrobras - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa
- Petrochina Co Ltd
- Shell plc
- Tellurian Inc. /DE/
- TotalEnergies SE
- Viking Energy Group, Inc.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
- Nabors Industries Ltd
- Petroteq Energy Inc.
- Ion Geophysical Corp
- Expro Group Holdings N.V.
- Halliburton Co
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
- Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
- Recon Technology, Ltd
- Schlumberger Limited/NV
- Centrus Energy Corp
- Chemical & Mining Co Of Chile Inc
- Gold Standard Ventures Corp.
- Hecla Mining Co/DE/
- Largo Inc.
- Teck Resources Ltd
- Fluor Corp
- Aegion Corp
- Preformed Line Products Co
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.
- Benson Hill, Inc.
- Beyond Meat, Inc.
- Campbell Soup Co
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Flowers Foods Inc
- Hain Celestial Group Inc
- Laird Superfood, Inc.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- Nomad Foods Ltd
- Oatly Group AB
- Hormel Foods Corp /DE/
- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
- Pilgrims Pride Corp
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Burcon NutraScience Corp
- Tofutti Brands Inc
- Barfresh Food Group Inc.
- Kraft Heinz Co
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc.
- J M SMUCKER Co
- Landec Corp \CA\
- Freshpet, Inc.
- General Mills Inc
- Ingredion Inc
- Kellogg Co
- Post Holdings, Inc.
- J&J Snack Foods Corp
- Hershey Co
- Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc
- Whole Earth Brands, Inc.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
- Bungeltd
- Better Choice Co Inc.
- Diageo Plc
- Elite Performance Holding Corp
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Microalliance Group Inc.
- Pepsico Inc
- Vita Coco Company, Inc.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- I-ON Digital Corp.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.
- Mccormick & Co Inc
- Medifast Inc
- Turning Point Brands, Inc.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc.
- Altria Group, Inc.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- RLX Technology Inc.
- Unifi Inc
- Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.
- Albany International Corp /DE/
- Interface Inc
- Compass Diversified Holdings
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
- Silo Pharma, Inc.
- Koppers Holdings Inc.
- Trex Co Inc
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
- Masonite International Corp
- Flexsteel Industries Inc
- Kimball International Inc
- La-Z-Boy Inc
- Luvu Brands, Inc.
- Natuzzi S P A
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc.
- Purple Innovation, Inc.
- Sleep Number Corp
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
- Millerknoll, Inc.
- Hni Corp
- Steelcase Inc
- Knoll Inc
- Arauco & Constitution Pulp Inc
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
- Neenah Inc
- Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc
- Dss, Inc.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co
- Packaging Corp Of America
- Sonoco Products Co
- Avery Dennison Corp
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc
- It Tech Packaging, Inc.
- Kimberly Clark Corp
- Ranpak Holdings Corp.
- Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
- New York Times Co
- Lingo Media Corp
- Pearson Plc
- Pearson Plc
- CIMPRESS plc
- Issuer Direct Corp
- Quad/Graphics, Inc.
- ACCO BRANDS Corp
- Balchem Corp
- Biolargo, Inc.
- Chemours Co
- Ecovyst Inc.
- Fmc Corp
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- Gulf Resources, Inc.
- Huntsman CORP
- Ingevity Corp
- Innospec Inc.
- Liquidmetal Technologies Inc
- Livent Corp.
- Standard Lithium Ltd.
- W R Grace & Co
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
- Kronos Worldwide Inc
- Linde Plc
- Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc.
- Luxfer Holdings Plc
- Minerals Technologies Inc
- Tronox Holdings plc
- Valhi Inc /DE/
- Venator Materials PLC
- Celanese Corp
- Corteva, Inc.
- Sealed Air Corp/DE
- AdvanSix Inc.
- Agentix Corp.
- Albemarle Corp
- Avient Corp
- Danimer Scientific, Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co
- Hexcel Corp /DE/
- Hexion Inc.
- Kraton Corp
- Rogers Corp
- Trinseo PLC
- Xg Sciences Inc
- Aurora Cannabis Inc
- Bon Natural Life Ltd
- Boomer Holdings, Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp
- Charlie's Holdings, Inc.
- ChromaDex Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Cyanotech Corp
- Happiness Biotech Group Ltd
- HEXO Corp.
- IM Cannabis Corp.
- Mannatech Inc
- MediWound Ltd.
- Natural Alternatives International Inc
- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.
- PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.
- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.
- Quanta Inc
- Sundial Growers Inc.
- Target Group Inc.
- Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
- Tilray Brands, Inc.
- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.
- Usana Health Sciences Inc
