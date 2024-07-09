Porsche reports U.S. retail sales for second quarter of 2024

Atlanta, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that second-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 21,304 cars to contribute to the best quarterly performance in PCNA history – a rise of 13 percent YoY for this period. This outcome followed supply restrictions in the first quarter. As a result, for the year to date, sales are down four percent compared to H1 2023.

The diversity of model lines driving the growth stood out in Q2. For example, the 911 posted strong results, and had one of its best quarters in PCNA history – and in June, its best month ever – with sales up 52.5 percent for Q2.

“This quarter truly saw us accelerate and for the year to date we are now closing the gap to be only just below where we were this time in 2023, which is an outstanding result given how our year began with supply related challenges,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. “We are grateful to receive such strong, sustained interest from customers across our range of model lines, greatly supported by our 201 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers, each of which strives to deliver a first in class experience for our customers.”

The quarter’s performance was led by the Cayenne and Macan, both of which saw substantial rises in Q2. This was supported by the new Panamera, the supplies of which grew in Q2 as the car was introduced to the US market – with 1,152 retail sales during this time.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 10,093 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024, up 4.3 percent from the same quarter in 2023.

PCNA is reporting new car sales from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

