Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size to Reach USD 121.05 Billion at a 20.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Explanation:

The global Green Technology and Sustainability Market was valued at USD 23.37 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 121.05 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 20.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Green technology, frequently referred to as cleantech or environmental technology, is the entreaty of science and technology to generate eco-friendly commodities and services. The eventual intent of green technology is not just to curtail continuing distress to the environment but also to mend prevailing destruction and encourage regeneration. It surrounds the lot done to reinstitute the environment and support earth’s organic resources in a viable manner.

Moreover, acquiring viable practices and technologies frequently causes diminished functional prices through energy regulation, resource maximization, and refuse depletion. Firms administering green technologies can encounter curtailed utility bills, diminished waste discarding charges, and enhanced comprehensive functional competence.

Fundamental Stats from the Report:

The market is expected to grow at a 20.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The green technology and sustainability market size is anticipated to grow to 121.05 billion by 2032.

Key Findings from the Report:

The market for green technology and sustainability is expanding due to several factors, including enhancements in sustainable technologies for buildings, conveyance, and manufacturing procedures that assist businesses in lessening their energy intake and functional charges.

The market is mainly segmented on the basis of offering, technology, end-use industry, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest green technology and sustainability market share.

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Key Players:

Alphabet Inc.

Engie Impact

Enviance

General Electric

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

One of the main factors driving the green technology and sustainability market growth is the environmental directives and policies. Strict directives for discharge, refuse handling, and renewable energy propels firms to fund green technologies. Government inducements additionally stimulate viable solutions. Escalating consumer demand for ecologically friendly commodities also assists in market growth.

The growing consciousness of climate change is a notable driver of the market. As worries about environmental debasement and resource expending surge, businesses and consumers similar are looking for environmentally friendly solutions to diminish their influence on the planet.

Trends:

The forecast period will witness substantial growth in green technology and sustainability market demand due to funding in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, which not only decreases dependence on fossil fuels but also provides extended capital by offering steady and frequently economical energy options.

Challenges:

Escalated inceptive prices obstruct the extensive acquisition of green technology and sustainable practices. While these solutions promise extended savings, the upfront funding needed can be restrictive for several businesses and individuals. Renewable energy systems, sustainable appliances, and ecologically friendly construction substances are usually expensive compared to traditional options.





Green Technology and Sustainability Market Regional Insights:

North America : The green technology and sustainability market in North America is expected to increase due to its strict administrative ambiance, which stimulates acquisition while strong technological inventions push market augmentation. Notable fiscal funding for both public and private sectors reinforce framework advances.

: The green technology and sustainability market in North America is expected to increase due to its strict administrative ambiance, which stimulates acquisition while strong technological inventions push market augmentation. Notable fiscal funding for both public and private sectors reinforce framework advances. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific will grow at a significant rate. This expected growth can be attributed to the proactive initiatives launched by different market players.

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmentation Overview:

By Offering Outlook

Solution

Services

By Technology Outlook

Digital Twins

Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

AI and Machine Learning

Others

By End Use Industry Outlook

BFSI

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Agriculture

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

