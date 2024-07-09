Big 12 Conference Selects TuneIn as the New Home for Conference Audio Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, and the Big 12 Conference announced today that TuneIn is the new audio home of the Big 12. As part of the new partnership, they will launch a 24/7 Conference-branded audio station on TuneIn ahead of the Big 12’s college football season kickoff on Aug. 29.



TuneIn is home to live sports from the top leagues and conferences with comprehensive access to local and national sports talk content. TuneIn Premium offers listeners coverage of football and men’s & women’s basketball games from 100+ Division 1 NCAA programs.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the entire TuneIn team,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “TuneIn will be an incredible resource and platform for the Big 12 as we continue to advance our narrative and extend our reach.”

“TuneIn allows us to connect across a variety of platforms, delivering around-the-clock commentary and coverage of Big 12 sporting events,” said Tyrel Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer of the Big 12 Conference. “TuneIn is a leader in sports audio coverage, making them an ideal partner to expand our content offerings and reach to sports fans whether they’re at home, at a tailgate or on the road.”

In addition to the launch of the 24/7 station, TuneIn Premium will be home to live game commentary for football and men’s & women’s basketball from Big 12 schools.

“The Big 12 is a dominant force in college sports, drawing loyal fans and alumni to each event from around the world,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “We’re glad to make TuneIn the home for Big 12 sports coverage, underscoring our dedication to being the premier destination for sports audio coverage of the largest leagues and events. This commitment ensures that fans stay deeply connected to the teams and games they are passionate about, no matter where they are.”

TuneIn and the Big 12 will announce details for the 24/7 station and its launch ahead of the Big 12 Conference football season, which kicks off on Aug. 29. The 2024 season marks the Big 12’s first as a 16-team league and features several key matchups, with the Big 12 Championship to take place on Dec. 7.

With over 200 major platforms and devices, TuneIn is accessible to a wide audience. To learn more about TuneIn and its coverage of the Big 12 Conference, please visit tunein.com/big12radio .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .

About The Big 12 Conference:

The Big 12 enters its 29th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape. Starting Aug. 2, 2024, the Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 87 team NCAA national championships, and 764 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.