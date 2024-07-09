Amazon Prime Day deal: Molekule offers unprecedented 40% discount on PECO-HEPA air purifiers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As air quality concerns continue to rise globally, Molekule is offering unprecedented discounts on its award-winning air purifiers during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Scheduled for July 16-17, Prime Day will offer consumers up to 40% off select Molekule products, including the Molekule Air Pro and Molekule Air Mini+.

Unlike any other air purifier on the market, Molekule air purifiers use patented technology to do what other purifiers can’t — destroy airborne pollutants at the molecular level. These devices are the only FDA-cleared purifiers that combine PECO technology and true HEPA 99.97% particle-capture efficiency to not only capture, but also destroy airborne pollutants.

“Maintaining a healthy home environment is more important than ever with air quality alerts hitting smartphones every day. Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your home’s indoor environment with an app-enabled device that is scientifically proven to destroy airborne pollutants,” said Brett Taylor, Director of Global Retail at Molekule. “With substantial savings of up to 40% on our powerful, design-forward air purifiers for spaces of all sizes, cleaner indoor air has never been more accessible.”

Molekule’s Prime Day offerings:

The Molekule Air Pro, capable of purifying up to 1,000 square feet, will be available for $599.99, a 40% reduction from its regular price.

The compact Molekule Air Mini+, suitable for spaces up to 250 square feet, will be priced at $214.99, also a 40% discount.

All Molekule filters will be offered at a 20% discount, encouraging regular maintenance for optimal air purification.

These discounts come as health agencies increasingly recognize indoor air quality as a crucial factor in overall health and well-being. The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, emphasizing the importance of effective air purification in homes and offices.

With a focus on innovation, Molekule’s air filters feature proprietary, photoelectrochemical oxidation — PECO — technology that ensures optimal performance and durability. PECO reacts with ultraviolet light to oxidize various airborne pollutants, including viruses, bacteria, mold and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

For more information about how Molekule’s air purification technology detects and destroys organic pollutants, please visit molekule.com.

About Molekule

Molekule is creating safer, healthier indoor environments worldwide, starting with our most essential resource: the air we breathe. Based on over 25 years of research and development, the company creates scientifically tested technology to improve indoor air quality for individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals and organizations of all sizes. Molekule’s lineup of air purification solutions incorporates medical-grade high-efficiency particulate air filtration and the company’s patented photoelectrochemical oxidation — PECO — technology, which surpasses traditional filters by effectively destroying a wide range of pollutants, including volatile organic compounds, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. These devices have undergone rigorous assessments by third-party laboratories, earning FDA clearance as medical devices. It’s all part of Molekule’s vision of changing the world from the indoors out. For more details, please visit molekule.com.

