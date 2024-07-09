ClickFunnels partners with Zendrop to equip entrepreneurs and e-commerce businesses with instant product catalog

EAGLE, Idaho, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickFunnels today announced an innovative collaboration with Zendrop, a premium dropshipping provider and e-commerce fulfillment solution aimed at revolutionizing the e-commerce experience. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to solve one of the biggest hurdles for aspiring entrepreneurs: having products to sell when starting an online business.

The integration combines ClickFunnels’ all-in-one business platform with Zendrop’s extensive catalog of high-quality products and robust fulfillment capabilities to create a complete ecosystem for online success. Zendrop delivers exclusive products that ship from the U.S. in three to five business days.

“We constantly strive to provide the best tools and resources that empower entrepreneurs to grow their businesses online and achieve success,” said Todd Dickerson, co-founder of ClickFunnels. “Our platform has consistently been the easiest and best way to collect leads, sell online, build sales funnels, create courses and manage digital products. Partnering with Zendrop makes dropshipping an easy, built-in reality for our users.”

ClickFunnels users can now access Zendrop's directory of ready-to-sell products by connecting their accounts. Users can select products, customize descriptions, images and variants, and import them directly into their ClickFunnels workspace. Zendrop handles all shipping and fulfillment, enabling users to focus on growing their business without worrying about logistics.

“We've been using ClickFunnels for many years, and it’s the best tool for creating high-converting funnels,” said Jared Goetz, CEO and founder at Zendrop. “The combination of Zendrop and Clickfunnels is the perfect way to get an e-commerce business up quickly and start making sales right away.”

The benefits users can anticipate as a result of this partnership include:

Instant access to millions of curated, market-tested products.

A seamless and efficient customer experience.

No need for inventory management or significant startup investments.

Ability to start selling immediately using research-backed marketing workflows.

Real-time business analytics via an easy-to-read dashboard.

Customizable branding and thank-you cards to enhance brand loyalty.



For more information about ClickFunnels’ commitment to lowering barriers to entrepreneurship and comprehensive solutions for online business success, visit clickfunnels.com.

About ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels is a leading platform that offers an easy, affordable and convenient way for businesses to market, sell and deliver products and services online. With its innovative features and intuitive interface, ClickFunnels empowers entrepreneurs and businesses to create effective sales funnels that generate leads, nurture customer relationships and drive conversions. ClickFunnels offers a range of predesigned templates and features that allow users to create landing pages, opt-in forms, order forms and other sales funnel components without needing technical skills or coding knowledge. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, ClickFunnels is committed to providing powerful tools and exceptional support to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape. Visit clickfunnels.com for more information.

About Zendrop

Zendrop is revolutionizing the e-commerce landscape, distinguishing itself not just as a facilitator but as the direct supplier. This positioning grants Zendrop unparalleled control over sourcing and supply chain management, directly translating to quality and efficiency for its users. With plans tailored for both beginners and seasoned entrepreneurs, Zendrop meets the evolving needs of users at every stage of their e-commerce journey. Ensuring growth from beginner levels to high-volume sales, seamlessly eliminating the necessity for platform migration. Zendrop's commitment to direct supply and education sets it apart. The platform's educational resources offer vital insights for mastering the complexities of profitable e-commerce ventures, addressing common obstacles like supplier communication issues to ensure a smoother, more reliable user experience. The platform's capability as a direct supplier forms a solid foundation for entrepreneurs striving for financial independence, extending beyond dropshipping to encompass the vast e-commerce spectrum. Zendrop's expansion into new product areas underscores its position as a leader in the e-commerce space, promising a successful journey for users in an ever-evolving market.

