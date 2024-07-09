Pixalate Introduces Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports by Platform Including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV: Apple TV Sees +54% Global Market Share Increase YoY

LONDON, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report s by Platform. The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising from January through March 2024 across Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV devices.



Pixalate previously published a global aggregated version of these reports, as well as regional, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions.



The reports provides key insights into the state of the global CTV ad industry by platform, including information on estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, updated CTV device market share statistics, and analysis of the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. The report also explores invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 94k Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q1 2024 to compile this research.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings:

Roku leads with a 48% market share (SOV), followed by Samsung (11%) , Amazon Fire TV (10%) , and Apple TV (8%)

leads with a market share (SOV), followed by , , and Hulu is the top-grossing app based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue across all four platforms in North America, earning an estimated $105M on Samsung Smart TV devices in Q1 2024, $34 million on Apple TV, $39 million on Amazon Fire TV, and $241 million on Roku

is the top-grossing app based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue across all four platforms in North America, earning an estimated $105M on Samsung Smart TV devices in Q1 2024, $34 million on Apple TV, $39 million on Amazon Fire TV, and $241 million on Roku All CTV platforms - except Amazon Fire TV - saw a decrease in invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) compared to Q4 2023 Roku apps saw a 38% QoQ reduction in IVT Amazon Fire TV apps saw a slight increase (+2%) in IVT

- saw a decrease in invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) compared to Q4 2023 Roku saw a rise in total apps (+21% YoY) but a decrease in apps using open programmatic advertising (-12% YoY)

saw a rise in total apps but a decrease in apps using open programmatic advertising (-12% YoY) Samsung Smart TV’s app store remained flat in total apps but saw an increase in apps with open programmatic ads (+32% QoQ)

Download and explore the complete Q1 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: