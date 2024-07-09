Qodequay is illuminating the future of education through revolutionary technology!

Lewes, United States, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is lack of student engagement a worrying factor for you? Or, do you struggle to keep up with the latest teaching aids and methodologies? If your answer is Yes, then you have landed at the correct place!



Qodequay stands out as a beacon of innovation, pioneering transformative solutions that turn classrooms into vibrant centres of learning. At the heart of qodequay’s mission is a dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate educational experiences and empower people across the globe.



"Technology has the power to democratize education by making it more accessible and engaging," remarks Dr. Sophia Chen, a leading advocate for educational reform.



Here’s a quick interesting fact -The global market value of AI in education is expected to grow by over 45% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.



Qodequay envisions a future where every learner has access to personalized, adaptive and inclusive educational resources. The company continues to pioneer advancements that bridge gaps in education and equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.



"Qodequay's commitment to integrating advanced technologies into educational frameworks marks a significant leap towards fostering a generation of empowered and innovative thinkers," says CEO, Shashikant Kalsha.



About Qodequay Technologies -

Qodequay Technologies leads the charge in revolutionizing educational experiences globally through its innovative suite of services. By seamlessly integrating AI/AR and personalized learning experiences, Qodequay empowers educators, administrators and students to achieve their utmost potential.

Here’s a quick look into the services offered by the company-

Artificial intelligence development

Qodequay leverages the integration of cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize learning experiences. By harnessing artificial intelligence, Qodequay customizes learning pathways, delivers intelligent tutoring systems, and analyzes student data to optimize educational outcomes. Adaptive learning algorithms tailor content recommendations and grading processes, facilitating more efficient and impactful teaching methodologies.

Cloud Solution

Cloud computing forms the backbone of Qodequay's scalable, flexible, and secure educational services. These cloud-based solutions empower seamless access to learning materials, collaborative tools, and real-time analytics, fostering continuous student engagement and collaboration from any location.

Design thinking

Embracing design thinking principles, Qodequay nurtures creativity, collaboration, and empathy among students and educators alike. This human-centred approach encourages innovative problem-solving and the cultivation of critical thinking skills necessary for tackling real-world challenges.

Enhanced UI/UX Experience

Qodequay prioritizes user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, ensuring intuitive and visually appealing educational platforms. By focusing on accessibility and ease of navigation, Qodequay enhances usability for both educators and students, enriching the overall learning journey.

AR/VR/MR Studio

Incorporating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR), Qodequay transforms traditional classrooms into immersive learning environments. AR overlays digital content onto the physical world, VR immerses students in simulated experiences, and MR combines real and virtual elements for interactive and engaging educational experiences.

Incorporating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR), Qodequay transforms traditional classrooms into immersive learning environments.





