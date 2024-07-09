Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis Report 2024-2032 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Bausch, Cutera, AbbVie, Sisram Medical, Galderma, Sientra, and Revance Therapeutics

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Report by Procedure, Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, Others, Gender, End User, Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment market will reach US$ 220.84 billion by 2032 from US$ 65.65 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 14.3 percent from 2024 to 2032.



There are numerous non-invasive beauty approaches to be had to reduce these outcomes. Everyday non-invasive cosmetic products include peels, hyaluronic acid, and botulinum toxin. Today, patients regularly choose over-the-counter cosmetics rather than topical ones because of lower cost, shorter recovery instances, no scarring, and a reduced chance of side effects.





The multiplied use of social media has made humans bodily appearances more critical in social and professional settings. Video calls have emerged as a common way for human beings to have interaction, increasing the emphasis on projecting their best selves visually. Additionally, the media and popular life's focus on look, as seen through celebrities, movies, and fashion ads, has raised splendor standards. This has led many humans, specifically millennials and Generation Z, to look for non-surgical methods to improve their appearance and achieve their preferred appearance.



According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 18,857,311 non-surgical aesthetic approaches had been executed globally in 2022. Botulinum toxin emerged as the most popular non-surgical procedure in 2022, with 9,221,419 international methods. Hyaluronic acid ranked as the second most sought-after non-surgical operation in 2022, with 4,312,037 processes executed globally. In 2022, 642,067 non-surgical fat reduction approaches were carried out worldwide for women, and 136,650 approaches were completed for men. Additionally, 916,869 hair elimination techniques were carried out in 2018 and 1,798,253 in 2022, indicating a 96.1% increase between 2018 and 2022.



Recent technological improvements have greatly improved non-invasive aesthetic approaches, making them more powerful and handy to individuals trying to enhance their look without invasive surgical methods. This trend is anticipated to force the boom of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment marketplace. The advent of strength-based, totally non-invasive gadgets that utilize radiofrequency, ultrasound, mild, and laser to target fats and muscle is revolutionizing the industry. These innovative technologies allow patients to get hold of remedies without surgical operation or anesthesia, decreasing dangers and accelerating healing.

North America Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market:



North America had the largest market percentage for non-invasive aesthetic remedies in sales. This place is anticipated to dominate inside the forecast duration because of stepped forward facilities, improved demand for non-invasive aesthetic remedies, and a growing senior populace. Additionally, superior medical devices and well-mounted healthcare infrastructure are important elements riding the growth of North America's non-invasive aesthetic remedy marketplace. For instance, from 2000 to 2018, there was an 845% boom in the use of Botox injections inside the US, as stated through the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Factors contributing to this marketplace dominance consist of high disposable income, a rapidly getting older populace, and a multiplied awareness on aesthetic look.



Furthermore, the presence of many professional plastic surgeons and the better adoption of superior treatments also are sizable members. As of 2019, there had been round 7,000 plastic surgeons within the US, in step with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. These factors combined have led to the North American area's dominance within the worldwide non-invasive aesthetic remedy market.



Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to enjoy great increase due to growing disposable income and improving living requirements, leading to higher consumer spending on non-invasive aesthetic methods. Additionally, a growing consciousness of non-invasive remedies and a choice for Western beauty standards pressure the demand for these tactics in the vicinity. According to the United Nations, around 80% of the worldwide old age populace will stay in low- and middle-profits countries by means of 2050.

Therefore, the Asia Pacific area gives profitable boom opportunities to marketplace gamers. Furthermore, the development within the gender ratio is anticipated to foster the adoption of aesthetic remedies among ladies inside the Asia Pacific. The rising awareness of consumers towards aesthetic appearances is fueling the increase of the Asia Pacific non-invasive aesthetic remedy marketplace.

