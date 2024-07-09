Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Research 2024 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2019-2029F

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles Market was valued at USD 55.35 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project steady growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.8% through 2029

Magnesium oxide nanoparticles (MgO nanoparticles) are ultra-small particles of magnesium oxide, typically ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers in size. These nanoparticles possess distinct physical and chemical properties due to their minute dimensions and high surface-to-volume ratio, which differ significantly from larger forms of magnesium oxide. Their small size enhances reactivity and surface activity, making them highly valuable in a wide range of industrial and biomedical applications. Chemically, MgO nanoparticles retain the essential characteristics of magnesium oxide, including high thermal stability, excellent electrical insulation properties, and resistance to corrosion.







Magnesium oxide nanoparticles are increasingly prized for their unique attributes, such as outstanding thermal stability, effective electrical insulation, and compatibility with biological systems. Their ability to withstand high temperatures without degradation makes them particularly suitable for use in demanding environments, such as industrial furnaces or as protective coatings that resist heat. In industry, MgO nanoparticles are utilized as additives in ceramics, coatings, and composites to enhance mechanical and thermal properties.



Magnesium oxide Nanoparticles are pivotal in biomedical applications, driving advancements in drug delivery systems, biomedical imaging, and tissue engineering. Continuous technological advancements in synthesis techniques refine production methods, allowing precise control over particle characteristics. These innovations are crucial for tailoring nanoparticles to meet specific biomedical needs, enhancing treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

The ability to manipulate magnesium oxide nanoparticle size, shape, and surface properties through advanced fabrication methods like chemical vapor deposition and self-assembly ensures their compatibility with biological systems. Such capabilities not only improve therapeutic outcomes but also enhance the precision and reliability of biomedical imaging modalities such as MRI and CT scans. As research progresses, nanoparticle technology holds promise for furthering personalized medicine and advancing regenerative therapies, underscoring its significance in shaping the future landscape of healthcare applications.



Despite challenges like production costs and regulatory considerations, ongoing research and development efforts are expected to expand the market presence of magnesium oxide nanoparticles. With increasing investments in nanotechnology and growing demand from emerging economies, the outlook for MgO nanoparticles is fostering innovation and expanding their applications across global markets.

Growing Use in Environmental Remediation



Magnesium oxide nanoparticles possess photocatalytic properties that enable the degradation of organic pollutants and the removal of heavy metals from water sources. Their high adsorption capacity effectively eliminates pollutants such as heavy metals and dyes from wastewater, offering an eco-friendly solution to maintain clean water supplies and promote sustainable environmental practices.



A study published in Elsevier in 2024 by Nethra Kuruthukulangara and I.V. Asharani investigated the photocatalytic degradation of Rhodamine B, a carcinogenic pollutant, using MgO nanoparticles. This research underscores the potential of MgO nanoparticles in industries like wastewater treatment, where they can be integrated into membranes for nano-filtration processes to enhance filtration efficiency and reduce energy consumption in water treatment plants.



MgO nanoparticles are employed in air filters and catalysts to capture and degrade volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and other harmful air pollutants. This application supports efforts to improve air quality in urban and industrial settings. They are also utilized in odor control systems to neutralize odorous compounds emitted from industrial facilities, waste treatment plants, and agricultural operations.



In sensor platforms, MgO nanoparticles are integrated to detect environmental pollutants and monitor water quality parameters such as pH and heavy metal concentrations, providing real-time environmental monitoring data. They are also employed in remote sensing technologies to assess environmental changes, monitor ecosystem health, and support conservation efforts in remote or inaccessible areas.



The increasing adoption of magnesium oxide nanoparticles in environmental remediation underscores their versatility and effectiveness in addressing complex environmental challenges. As technological advancements progress and regulatory frameworks evolve, these applications are expected to drive market expansion and promote sustainable practices across industries globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $85.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

American Elements

EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.

Inframat Advanced Materials LLC

Martin Marietta Inc.

Nanografi Nano Technology

Nanoshel LLC

Merck KGaA

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Type:

Hard Burned Magnesium Oxide

Light Burned Magnesium Oxide

Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide

Others

Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By End User:

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Others

Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/385drc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment