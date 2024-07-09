SerDes Market is Expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by 2032, a key Component for Speeding up Data Transfer In Communication Systems | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report of SNS Insider for SerDes M arket Size was valued at USD 0.76 Billion in 2023 and predicts the market will reach USD 2.44 Billion by 2032. A huge amount of direct data transfer while simplifying and lowering the expenses related to building extensive parallel data buses. A large portion of the need for SerDes is in data centers, with the current speed capacity being 100 Gbps. With advancements in technology, there is an increasing need for higher bandwidth and better signal integrity, leading to SerDes functioning at data rates of gigabits per second and even terabits per second. Market growth is being driven by the increasing data center economy, advancements in networking technology, the rise of AI applications, increased use of cloud computing, and higher global bandwidth demands. A survey discovered that over 60% of business data is stored in cloud services.

As per the 2023 "Google Cloud Brand Pulse Survey" with participation from more than 1,900 technology and business professionals globally, 41.3% expressed a desire to enhance their spending on cloud-based services and products. Organizations need fast and reliable connectivity to utilize cloud technology. Serializers and deserializers are crucial components in cloud computing infrastructure as they handle rapid data transfer within data centers.

The advancement of self-driving technology is propelling the SerDes Market forward. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) rely on high-performance cameras as their visual sensors, which produce a huge amount of data - projections indicate a fully autonomous car may generate between 5 and 20 terabytes (TB) per day! Even cars that are somewhat autonomous produce a substantial amount of data, approximately 25 gigabytes per hour, causing a significant data burden.

Faraday's SerDes IP on UMC's 28nm technology enables different standards such as PCIe Gen2/3/4, Ethernet (10G-KR, 40G-KR4/CR4, 1000Base/SGMII), and xPON (10GEPON, EPON, XGPON, XGSPON, GPON.

Segment Analysis

By Type Stand-Alone SerDes Core dominates the largest market share with 52% in 2023 providing ready-made, quality-tested chips that seamlessly integrate into a variety of systems. This easy-to-use method is perfect for designers, especially those who are not familiar with SerDes technology. The convenience they offer results in a quicker time for launching a product, which is a major benefit. The simplicity of stand-alone SerDes makes it a favored option for well-established uses like 5G telecom infrastructure and data centers, which demand trusted solutions.

By Application Data Centers dominates the largest market share with 40% in 2023. SerDes technology acts as the traffic conductor of the data center, smoothly transferring information between servers and storage devices at high speeds. Efficiency plays a crucial role in the current data-centric landscape. The growth of data center infrastructure is continuously increasing to manage large amounts of data and quicker processing speeds, in SerDes technology are ready to fulfill these increasing needs, solidifying data centers' position as the largest-growing sector in the SerDes market.

Regional Analysis

North America hold the largest market share with 35% in 2023 the adoption of SerDes technology is influenced by two factors a culture of innovation and the presence of existing infrastructure. This area is a hub for advanced innovation, leading to the early utilization of the newest high-speed SerDes systems. These advancements are ideal for the growing needs of North American data centers and telecommunications networks. Due to continuous upgrades in data center infrastructure and improvements in telecom networks, the demand for SerDes technology is expected to increase significantly in North America. This unique collection of factors makes North America the market with the fastest growth for SerDes solutions.

In 2023, Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest market growth at a rate of 22%. Strong economies such as China and India are witnessing significant growth in the telecommunications and data center industries, leading to a high demand for SerDes technology. The rapidly evolving terrains require dependable data transportation technologies, with SerDes being the perfect solution. Many countries in the APAC region are investing heavily in upgrading infrastructure like data centers and 5G networks. These strategic initiatives will significantly speed up the implementation of SerDes as the need for high-speed data transmission systems increases.

Key Takeaways

Obtain an in-depth understanding of the SerDes industry, including the top category (Stand-alone SerDes) and the rapidly expanding segment (SerDes IP Cores). In making well-informed decisions regarding the most suitable SerDes solution for your needs and growth plan.

Discover the growing uses pushing the expansion of SerDes, especially in data centers and telecom (5G infrastructure).

Help you discover potential market opportunities and customize your product offerings or services to meet the needs of these popular industries.

Advancements in SerDes technology focus on increasing data transfer speeds and reducing power consumption, making them ideal for future data center and telecom uses.

Although telecom (5G) currently leads in SerDes adoption, data centers are projected to experience the most rapid growth, fueled by the surge in cloud computing and increasing data processing needs.

