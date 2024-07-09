Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humic Based Biostimulants Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market was valued at USD 697.82 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.78% through 2029

Increasing awareness among farmers and growers about the benefits of sustainable and organic agricultural practices has driven the demand for biostimulants, including those based on humic substances. As global food demand continues to increase, there is a heightened focus on technologies and inputs that can enhance crop yields. Humic-based biostimulants are valued for their potential to improve plant growth and productivity.

Supportive government policies, incentives, and regulations that promote sustainable agriculture and the use of biostimulants can act as significant drivers for market growth. Subsidies or encouragement for eco-friendly farming practices can boost adoption. The global trend towards organic farming, driven by consumer preferences for healthier and environmentally friendly products, has increased the demand for organic inputs, including humic-based biostimulants. Growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional agricultural practices, including the use of synthetic fertilizers, have prompted farmers to seek sustainable alternatives. Humic-based biostimulants offer a more environmentally friendly option.

Different crops have varying nutrient requirements at different stages of their growth. Customizing humic-based biostimulants allows for formulations that address the specific nutrient needs of different crops, optimizing their growth and development. Crops are cultivated in diverse environmental conditions, including varying soil types, climates, and agronomic practices. Customization enables the development of humic-based biostimulants that can adapt to these diverse growing conditions, enhancing their effectiveness across different regions.

Formulating humic-based biostimulants for specific crops allows for targeted plant responses. Different crops may benefit from specific aspects of humic substances, such as enhanced root development, improved stress tolerance, or increased flowering and fruiting. Various crops face unique challenges, such as susceptibility to specific diseases, pests, or environmental stresses. Customized biostimulant formulations can address these challenges by providing targeted support to mitigate crop-specific issues.

Tailoring humic-based biostimulants to the requirements of specific crops aims to unlock the maximum yield potential for each crop. This optimization is crucial for meeting the demands of diverse agricultural markets. The trend towards precision agriculture, where inputs are applied with precision based on specific crop needs, aligns with the customization trend. Precision agriculture practices benefit from the use of crop-specific biostimulants to fine-tune input applications.

Key Market Players

Eastman Chemical Company

Lallemand Inc.

Agrinos

FMC Corporation

VALAGRO S.P.A,

Biolchim SPA

Isagro SpA (Gowan Company, L.L.C.)

Hello Nature International Srl

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Limited

Koppert

Humic based Biostimulants Market, By Type:

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Potassium Humate

Humic based Biostimulants Market, By Form:

Dry

Liquid

Humic based Biostimulants Market, By Mode of Application:

Foliar

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Humic based Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Humic based Biostimulants Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

