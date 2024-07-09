Global Clinical Microbiology Market Research Report 2024-2029 | Now Available

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share & Trends by Application (Pharma, Food, Clinical,Manufacturing, Environment), Disease (Respiratory Disease, Blood Stream, GIT, UTI), Product (Instrument, Analyzer, Reagent), End User, and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clinical microbiology market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2029 from USD 5 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

The clinical microbiology market is experiencing significant growth driven by recent technological advancements in disease diagnostics, such as rapid molecular testing and laboratory automation, aiding faster and more precise detection of infectious agents.







Additionally, the rising global incidence of infectious diseases due to population growth, urbanization, and international travel is driving demand for advanced microbiology testing solutions. However, challenges including limited reimbursement policies for microbiology testing procedures and operational barriers like the need for skilled personnel and complex regulatory frameworks pose obstacles to market expansion, particularly in resource-constrained settings. Addressing these challenges will be crucial to improving accessibility and affordability of microbiology testing services worldwide.



The Instruments segment accounted for a substantial share of the clinical microbiology market, by type in 2023.



The instruments segment is projected to dominate the clinical microbiology industry throughout the forecast period. This segment's substantial market share can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there is significant adoption of conventional laboratory instruments by researchers and academia, with a notable increase in industry-academia collaborations focused on genomic research.

Secondly, advancements in molecular techniques and proteomics, including innovations such as integrating microfluidics with PCR and applying nanotechnology to qPCR techniques, are driving the segment's growth. Lastly, the ongoing trend of laboratory automation among clinical laboratories is contributing to the expansion and prominence of the instruments segment within the clinical microbiology industry.



By Application Pharmaceutical Application segment accounted for the largest share in the healthcare clinical microbiology market.



The pharmaceuticals segment represents the largest application area within the clinical microbiology industry and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This significant share can be primarily attributed to the presence of well-established and widely accepted regulations governing microbial contamination evaluation during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material procurement.



Regulatory bodies such as the WHO, FDA, MHRA (UK), European Medicines Agency (EU), TGA (Australia), and ANVISA (Brazil) have defined stringent guidelines for assessing microbial contamination in excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to ensure sterile drug manufacturing and microbial load testing of finished pharmaceutical products. Moreover, pharmaceutical manufacturing processes are rigorously monitored and controlled according to various pharmacopeias on a global scale. The increasing production volume of pharmaceutical drugs worldwide also contributes significantly to the growth of this application segment.



North America to witness the substantial growth rate during the forecast period.



North America, which includes the United States and Canada, holds a leading position in the clinical microbiology market. This region is characterized by its maturity, marked by widespread use of clinical microbiology technologies among key end-users such as hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, and commercial service providers.

Additionally, North America benefits from well-established distribution channels for manufacturers and suppliers of clinical microbiology products. The region's growth is propelled by factors including easy accessibility to and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, supported by substantial per capita healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments annually, along with favorable government regulations that foster industry development.



This report provides insights on:

Analysis of Market Dynamics (Rising incidence of infectious diseases, technological advancements in disease diagnostics,), restraints (limited reimbursement policies for clinical microbiology testing products), opportunities (Improving healthcare infrastructure among emerging economies), and challenges (operational barriers related to use of diagnostics tests)

Products/Innovations: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new service launches in the Clinical microbiology market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, component, demographics, end-user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the clinical microbiology market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the clinical microbiology market like BioMerieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Hologic, Inc. (US) among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker

Hologic, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Shimadzu Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hardy Diagnostics

Emsl Analytical, Inc.

Liofilchem Srl

Tcs Biosciences

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

Vacutest Kima S.R.L

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.

Biotechnology Solutions Tx, LLC

Arrow Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1wn0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment