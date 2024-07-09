Losartan Market is projected to expand to USD 2.3 billion at a CAGR of 4% between 2024 and 2034 : Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research. Inc. , July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global losartan market (ロサルタン市場) stood at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 2.3 billion in 2034. The losartan market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% between 2024 and 2034. The global losartan market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors.

Losartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), is primarily used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) and other cardiovascular conditions. The market's expansion is propelled by the increasing prevalence of hypertension worldwide, attributed to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary factors.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population, particularly the prefrail segment, is contributing to the market's growth. Prefrailty, a state preceding frailty, often necessitates management of cardiovascular health, making losartan a vital treatment option. As healthcare systems prioritize preventive care and chronic disease management, losartan's role in reducing blood pressure and preventing related complications further boosts its demand.

Innovation within the losartan market is notable, with companies exploring enhanced therapeutic approaches. One significant advancement involves combining losartan with chemo-immunotherapy for treating triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). This aggressive form of breast cancer lacks targeted treatment options, prompting researchers to investigate losartan's potential synergies in enhancing treatment efficacy.

Companies are actively researching and developing formulations that optimize losartan's pharmacological properties, aiming to improve patient outcomes and expand its therapeutic applications beyond traditional cardiovascular indications. Additionally, regulatory approvals and market expansions in emerging economies are opening new avenues for losartan's adoption, addressing unmet medical needs and increasing accessibility to effective hypertension management.

The competitive landscape of the losartan market includes pharmaceutical giants and biotechnology firms investing in clinical trials and strategic partnerships to advance treatment options. These efforts are crucial in driving innovation, ensuring regulatory compliance, and meeting the growing global demand for effective cardiovascular therapies.

Looking ahead, the losartan market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing research, demographic trends, and the imperative to improve healthcare outcomes globally. As medical science progresses and understanding of losartan's therapeutic potential expands, it is anticipated to play an increasingly pivotal role in cardiovascular health management and potentially broader therapeutic applications.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global Losartan market (로사르탄 시장) to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 2.3 billion until 2034.

Global Losartan market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023.

North America is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Losartan Market: Growth Drivers

UTHealth Houston highlights that losartan, a commonly prescribed blood pressure medication, shows promise in improving frailty measures among prefrail older adults.

Prefrail individuals are at higher risk of adverse health outcomes like functional decline, early mortality, falls, and disability. Losartan's ability to mitigate angiotensin II-induced cardiac remodeling in hypertension with left ventricular hypertrophy reduces the risk of stroke by broadening and relaxing blood vessels. This action lowers blood pressure, easing the heart's workload in pumping blood throughout the body.

By inhibiting the effects of angiotensin II, losartan not only addresses hypertension but also supports cardiovascular health, potentially benefiting prefrail individuals by enhancing their overall functional capacity and reducing the likelihood of debilitating health events associated with frailty.

These dual therapeutic effects position losartan as a valuable treatment option for managing cardiovascular conditions in aging populations at risk of frailty-related complications.

Top Companies:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Lupin Limited

Losartan Market: Key Players

In 2023, Pfizer Inc. launched a new formulation of losartan with extended-release properties, aiming to enhance patient compliance by reducing the frequency of dosing. This innovation provides a more convenient treatment option for patients with hypertension, potentially improving medication adherence and therapeutic outcomes.

In 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. introduced a generic version of losartan potassium tablets, expanding access to affordable treatment options for hypertension. This initiative supports healthcare systems by providing cost-effective alternatives while maintaining quality standards, addressing the growing demand for effective cardiovascular medications globally.

Losartan Market: Regional Landscape

North America maintained its leadership in the losartan market, a trend expected to continue due to heightened awareness of losartan's benefits among the United States population.

The widespread recognition of losartan's efficacy in managing hypertension drives its consistent demand in the region, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure and access to medical resources.

Asia Pacific's substantial share in the losartan market is fueled by increasing adoption in countries like Singapore and Malaysia for hypertension management.

Awareness campaigns in populous nations such as India and China further bolster the consumer base for losartan, emphasizing its role in preventing cardiovascular complications.

This regional growth reflects evolving healthcare practices and a proactive approach towards managing chronic conditions, contributing to the expanding market footprint of losartan across Asia Pacific

Losartan Market: Segmentation

Dosage Form

Tablet

Powder

Suspension

Application

Hypertension

Stroke

Diabetic Nephropathy

Others

Distribution Channel

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

