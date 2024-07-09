Asia-Pacific AI and Semiconductors - A Server GPU Market: Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028, Featuring ASUSTeK Computer, INSPUR, Huawei Technologies, GIGA-BYTE Technology, Advantech and Fujitsu

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific AI and Semiconductors - A Server GPU Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific AI and semiconductor - a server GPU market accounted for $3.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.97% and reach$14.17 billion by 2028.

The Asia-Pacific AI and semiconductors market, particularly for server GPUs, is experiencing rapid growth driven by several key factors. The proliferation of edge computing, which processes data near its source, is significantly boosting the demand for high-performance GPU servers. Additionally, the increasing trend toward virtualization in data centers and enterprise environments is propelling market expansion.

The region's strong focus on AI development and integration across various sectors, including automotive, healthcare, and finance, is further enhancing the need for advanced GPU solutions. Government initiatives and substantial investments in technology infrastructure are also supporting market growth. Leading companies in the APAC region are investing in innovative GPU technologies to meet the rising demand, ensuring the market's continued expansion and technological advancement.

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Application (End User)

Cloud Computing

HPC Application

Segmentation by Product (Configuration Type)

Single GPU

Dual to Quad GPU

High-Density GPU

Segmentation by Country

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: In the ever-evolving realm of server GPU technology, notable advancements are reshaping the landscape, with a focus on optimizing data center performance. Leveraging cutting-edge solutions, including AI-driven analytics and real-time monitoring platforms, server GPU technology offers intricate insights into server health, workload management, and resource utilization. Innovations such as advanced data center cooling techniques contribute to efficient temperature regulation, ensuring optimal server functionality.

The market encompasses a diverse range of solutions, from high-performance computing platforms to precision cooling systems, enabling businesses to elevate operational efficiency and minimize resource utilization effectively.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The AI and semiconductor - a server GPU market has experienced notable growth strategies adopted by key players. Business expansions, collaborations, and partnerships have played a crucial role. Companies are expanding their reach to multiple markets, establishing alliances, and entering research collaborations to strengthen their technological capabilities.

Collaborative initiatives between technology companies and domain experts are propelling the advancement of cutting-edge monitoring tools. Furthermore, strategic joint ventures are facilitating the integration of diverse expertise, significantly enhancing the market presence of these solutions. This collaborative approach is pivotal in creating comprehensive, user-friendly, and efficient server GPU solutions.



Competitive Strategy: In the dynamic realm of the AI and semiconductor - a server GPU market, manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to cater to diverse computing needs and applications. Rigorous competitive benchmarking reveals the distinct strengths of market players, highlighting their unique solutions and regional expertise.

Strategic collaborations with research institutions and technology organizations are pivotal drivers of innovation, shaping the evolution of the server GPU landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Ongoing Trends

1.1.1.1 Timeline of GPU and Server Design Upgrades

1.1.1.2 Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

1.1.1.3 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.1.4 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.1.4.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.1.4.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.1.4.3 Super Computing

1.1.1.4.4 5G and 6G Developments

1.1.1.4.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.1.2 Equipment Upgrades and Process Improvements

1.1.3 Adaptive Cooling Solutions for Evolving Server Capacities

1.1.3.1 Traditional Cooling Techniques

1.1.3.2 Hot and Cold Aisle Containment

1.1.3.3 Free Cooling and Economization

1.1.3.4 Liquid Cooling Systems

1.1.4 Budget and Procurement Model of Data Center End Users

1.1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.1.6 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Surging Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining

1.2.1.2 Rising Enterprise Adoption of Data Center GPUs for High-Performance Computing Applications

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Bargaining Power of GPU Manufacturers

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Technological Advancement in High-Performing Computing (HPC)

1.2.4.2 Government Support for Smart City Development and Digitalization



2 Region

2.1 Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 By GPU Manufacturer

3.2.2 By GPU Server Manufacturer

3.3 Company Profiles

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

INSPUR Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rru3z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment