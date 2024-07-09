Asia-Pacific Marine Biofuel Market Analysis and Forecast Report to 2033, with Case Studies of DS Dansuk and Emami Group

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Marine Biofuel Market: Focus on End User, Fuel, Feedstock, Form, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific marine biofuel market was valued at $662.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.23 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.91% from 2023 to 2033. The marine biofuel market is set to experience substantial expansion driven by rising interest in sustainable, bio-derived fuels to meet the clean energy needs of marine transportation.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) marine biofuel market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing environmental regulations and the maritime industry's shift towards sustainable fuel solutions. As governments and industries in APAC intensify efforts to reduce carbon emissions, biofuels derived from renewable sources like algae, vegetable oils, and waste biomass are gaining prominence. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Singapore are leading the adoption of biofuels in maritime transport, supported by incentives and mandates promoting cleaner energy alternatives.
The region's strategic focus on expanding renewable energy infrastructure, coupled with growing investments in research and development, is expected to further propel market growth. Challenges remain, including scalability of production and cost competitiveness against conventional fuels. However, with technological advancements and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, the APAC marine biofuel market is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of clean marine transportation.
Key Market Trends
- Expanding the variety of feedstocks and technologies for biofuel production
- Rising uptake of advanced biofuel technologies
- Favorable government policies supporting biofuel production
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by End User
- Passenger
- Cargo
- Military
- Others
Segmentation by Fuel
- FAME
- Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil
- Bio-LNG
- Others (Ethanol and Butanol, among others)
Segmentation by Feedstock
- Oil Crops
- Biomass
- Others
Segmentation by Form
- Liquid
- Gas
Segmentation by Country
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
Some of the prominent names in the market are:
- DS Dansuk
- Emami Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|78
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$0.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Expanding the variety of feedstocks and technologies for biofuel production
1.1.2 Rising uptake of advanced biofuel technologies
1.1.3 Favorable government policies supporting biofuel production
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Stakeholder Analysis
1.4.1 Use Case
1.4.2 End User and buying criteria
1.5 Impact analysis for key global events- COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
1.6 Overview of biofuel production technologies
1.7 Market Dynamics Overview
2 Region
2.1 Marine Biofuel Market (by Region)
3 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
3.1 Company Profile
3.1.1 DS Dansuk
3.1.1.1 Company Overview
3.1.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio
3.1.1.3 Top Competitors
3.1.1.4 Target Customers /End-Users
3.1.1.5 Key Personnel
3.1.1.6 Market Share
3.1.1.7 Analyst View
3.1.2 Emami Group
3.1.2.1 Company Overview
3.1.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio
3.1.2.3 Top Competitors
3.1.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users
3.1.2.5 Key Personnel
3.1.2.6 Market Share
3.1.2.7 Analyst View
4 Research Methodology
