Global Detergent Chemicals Market Size To Worth USD 90.20 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.50%

New York, United States , July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Detergent Chemicals Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 58.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 90.20 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Detergent chemicals are substances that are primarily intended to aid in the cleaning process by removing dirt, oils, stains, and other impurities from surfaces. Surfactants (surface-active agents) are frequently the primary active components in detergent formulations. Surfactants work by lowering the surface tension of water, allowing it to spread and penetrate more efficiently, eliminating dirt and oils from the surface being cleaned. Detergents might contain additional chemicals such as builders (to improve cleaning performance in hard water), enzymes (to break down proteins and other organic debris), bleaches (to whiten and disinfect), scents (to impart a pleasant odor), and preservatives. Each component helps to improve the detergent's overall cleaning performance and user experience. Increasing demand for detergents from the cosmetics, personal care, institutional, and residential end-use industries is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes have enabled customers to spend more money on household laundry and cleaning supplies. Furthermore, rising literacy rates and consumer awareness of personal and household hygiene have boosted the popularity of laundry detergents. Technological developments and significant market players are focusing on manufacturing green cleaning products that use ecologically friendly detergent ingredients, which is expected to promote the growth of the detergent chemicals market. However, the detergent chemicals sector has numerous problems that impede its expansion. Strict environmental restrictions require corporations to reformulate products with safer materials, which raises costs. Raw material prices fluctuate, particularly for petroleum-based chemicals, affecting manufacturing costs and profits.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 95 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Detergent Chemicals Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Surfactants, Builders & Fillers, Enzymes, Fragrances, Bleaching Agents and others), By Application (Laundry Cleaning, Dishwashing, Soaps & Shampoos, Household & Commercial Cleaning, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagents), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The builders & fillers segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the detergent chemicals market is classified into surfactants, builders & fillers, enzymes, fragrances, bleaching agents, and others. Among these, the builders & fillers segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The builder and filler sectors dominated the global market due to their higher proportions in detergent formulation. Chemicals like sodium silicate, sodium metasilicate, polycarboxylates, sodium carbonate, and zeolite act as builders and fillers to improve cleaning performance.

The household & commercial cleaning segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the detergent chemicals market is categorized into laundry cleaning, dishwashing, soaps & shampoos, household & commercial cleaning, fuel additives, and biological reagents. Among these, the household & commercial cleaning segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. This category encompasses a diverse variety of cleaning solutions for both residential and commercial use, including multi-purpose cleaners, disinfectants, floor cleaners, and industry-specific specialized agents. The segment's dominance is driven by consistent demand for routine cleaning needs in a range of settings, increased awareness of hygiene standards, and regulatory restraints.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the detergent chemicals market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the detergent chemicals market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is increasing as a result of the widespread presence of soap producers in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Rising industrialization, commercialization, and household spending in the region are driving demand for innovative and sustainable detergents.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the detergent chemicals market over the forecast period. Increased consumption of detergent chemicals in end-use applications such as personal care, industrial cleaners, and food processing is likely to drive the detergent market in this field.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Global Detergent Chemicals Market Major key players in the detergent chemicals market include Clariant AG, Croda International, DuPont, BASF SE, Solvay, Huntsman, Novazymes, Godrej Industries Ltd., Vizag Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Tide, Mahaveer Surfactants Private Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Lubrizol launched a new rheology modifier Carbopol SC-800 designed to provide efficient viscosity, long-term thermal stability, and products clarity in mild and sulfate-free surfactant formulations, as well as low surfactant formulations.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the detergent chemicals market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Detergent Chemicals Market, Product Type

Surfactants

Builders & Fillers

Enzymes

Fragrances

Bleaching Agents

others

Global Detergent Chemicals Market, By Application

Laundry Cleaning

Dishwashing

Soaps & Shampoos

Household & Commercial Cleaning

Fuel Additives

Biological Reagents

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



