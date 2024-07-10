Advanced Pharmacovigilance Training Course (3-Day Online Event: September 18-20, 2024) - An Assessment of the Main Regulations Required to Produce a Compliant Reporting Company

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance has undergone rapid regulatory change in recent years, which has resulted in a complex range of safety and risk assessment activities to perform. This three-day course is designed for those with at least two years' knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company.

Key topics to be addressed:

Audits and expectations - risk-based inspections

Compliance and drug safety

Overview of the PSMF in the EU

Product safety reviews - purpose and function (incorporating the latest EU signal analysis requirements)

Safety reporting in licensing agreements

Developing company core safety information (CCSI) - CIOMS III

PSURs - timing, content and the DSUR and the latest ICH E2C (2nd revision requirements)

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

Risk-benefit determinations

Risk management plans (RMPs)

Benefits of attending:

Expand your global safety knowledge

your global safety knowledge Enhance your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations

your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations Help ensure you build and maintain a quality pharmacovigilance department ready for any pharmacovigilance inspection

ensure you build and maintain a quality pharmacovigilance department ready for any pharmacovigilance inspection Participate in group workshop sessions and discuss how to apply the legislation to ensure compliance, especially to satisfy regulatory inspections

Certifications:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This course would be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the clinical and post-marketing safety arena including QA for auditing. The course covers very diverse activities within the safety department and would be advantageous to those who have either multifunction responsibilities or medical directors who manage teams in the various disciplines.

