IVECO BUS wins a large contract in Austria for more than 900 buses

Turin, 10th July 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) has signed a framework agreement for the supply of more than 900 CROSSWAY buses to Austrian ÖBB Postbus AG, the Country’s largest bus company and market leader in regional bus services.

The frame contract, signed today, comprises 540 vehicles to be delivered by the end of 2026 and an option for further 380 units to be delivered by the end of 2028, for a total value of about 225 million euros.

Combining operational efficiency, versatility and performance, the CROSSWAY is one of the most appreciated intercity buses, with nearly half of the European market share in its category.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: “This new important contract further proves that we are implementing the right strategy. As a full-liner, with a true multi-energy approach, IVECO BUS is competitive across all segments of the people transport market, and capable of satisfying the most diverse needs of our customers in terms of missions and propulsions.”

Alfred Loidl, ÖBB Postbus Board Member, said, “We are very pleased to continue our long-standing successful collaboration with IVECO BUS. Modernizing the fleet not only improves passenger safety, but new vehicles are also crucial to meeting the increasing demands in bus transportation across all segments, with the aim of offering passengers even more comfort and higher quality on their journeys”.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments