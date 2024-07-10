United States Wire & Cables Market Forecast 2024-2030: Opportunities in Extensive Demand for Fiber Optic and HVDC Power Cables

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Wire & Cables Market Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Wire & Cables Market size was estimated at USD 45.56 Billion in 2023, USD 46.84 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.93% to reach USD 55.78 Billion by 2030.



The evaluation of end-user demand emphasizes the influence of Commercial, Industrial, and Residential sectors, which are pivotal for stakeholders to understand consumption patterns within the market. Furthermore, a detailed state-wise analysis signals specific growth trends, with a focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. This regional dissection aids in a granular understanding of each state's potential and the unique opportunities they present.





Strategic Market Insights for Informed Decision-Making

The report's comprehensive coverage offers readers vital strategic insights, facilitating informed business decisions that cater to the nuanced needs of customer segments. By elucidating on industry trends and evaluating sub-segments, the report provides a critical lens through which organizations can assess their positioning and adapt their strategies in this dynamic market landscape.



While the United States Wire & Cables Market continues to flourish, the findings within the report can serve as a keystone for companies aiming to understand their target customers, developing strategic plans that align with evolving market demands, and navigating the complexities that the business environment invariably presents.

The projection of the Wire & Cables market's growth trajectory to 2030 stands as an example of the industry's vibrancy and the ongoing innovation spurring its expansion. Stakeholders and industry participants can leverage these insights to solidify their market presence and drive future growth initiatives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $46.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Increasing urbanization, fire safety issues, and rapidly growing building infrastructure

4.1.1.2. Increased investments in smart grids and upgrading power transmission and distribution systems

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Fluctuating cost of raw materials used in manufacturing wires and cables

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Extensive demand for fiber optic and HVDC power cables

4.1.3.2. Design and development of products with extreme resistance stresses, small bending radii, high flexing cycles and outstanding lifespan

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Availability of counterfeit wires & cables products

4.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2.1. Type: High penetration of fiber optic cables in telecommunication industry

4.2.2. End-User: Widening installation of wire & cables in commercial sector

4.3. Market Disruption Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

4.6. Pricing Analysis

4.7. Technology Analysis

4.8. Patent Analysis

4.9. Trade Analysis

4.10. Regulatory Framework Analysis

5. Wire & Cables Market, by Voltage Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Extra High Voltage

5.3. High Voltage

5.4. Low Voltage

5.5. Medium Voltage

6. Wire & Cables Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cable

6.3. Wire

7. Wire & Cables Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Residential

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

8.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

8.3.1. AFL's Strategic Expansion Enhances Fiber Optic Manufacturing in South Carolina

8.3.2. Panduit Unveils Advanced Wire Basket Cable Tray Routing System for Enhanced Cable Management

8.3.3. CommScope Invests USD 60.3 Million in Expansion to Boost Production and Support U.S. Internet Accessibility Initiatives

8.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

9. Competitive Portfolio

9.1. Key Company Profiles

9.2. Key Product Portfolio

