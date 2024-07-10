Jewellery in the US Market 2024: Fine Jewellery Struggles to Maintain Momentum, Players Balance the Importance of a Social Media and Retail Store Presence

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jewellery in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Jewellery in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Following incredible double-digit current value growth for jewellery in 2021, decline was witnessed in 2022, and this is expected to worsen in 2023, before returning to growth in the forecast period. Fine jewellery, the star category which led post-pandemic recovery, is now facing some challenges, particularly in the bridal market.



Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Fine Jewellery.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Fine jewellery struggles to maintain momentum following post-pandemic highs

Value-driven merits attract consumers to costume jewellery

Players balance the importance of a social media and retail store presence

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite economic uncertainties in the short term, luxury players are moving ahead with long-term optimism

Sustainability efforts to become more apparent, with attention turning towards lab-grown diamonds and resale

Courting Gen Z as the next frontier of jewellery consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2018-2023

Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sales of Costume Jewellery by Type: % Value 2018-2023

Sales of Fine Jewellery by Type: % Value 2018-2023

Sales of Fine Jewellery by Collection: % Value 2018-2023

Sales of Fine Jewellery by Metal: % Value 2018-2023

NBO Company Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Jewellery: % Value 2020-2023

Distribution of Jewellery by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Volume 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Volume Growth 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

PERSONAL ACCESSORIES IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Personal accessories in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for personal accessories?

MARKET DATA

Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2018-2023

Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

NBO Company Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Personal Accessories: % Value 2020-2023

Distribution of Personal Accessories by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Volume 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Personal Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

