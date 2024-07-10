Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Colocation Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.00%, reaching a market size of US$1,645.41 million in 2029 from US$579.917 million in 2022



Colocation data center facility provides renting space to business companies for servers as well as other computing hardware, thereby enabling them to remove in-house servers or data centers. It provides them access to advanced data center technology which offers security, continuity, and scalability for various applications and data systems.







Growing digital transformation in industrial sectors has stimulated the market growth.



Significant growth in digital transformation and technological adoption in major sectors of India such as healthcare, education, and communication and technology is driving the demand for data centers in the country for effective data processing. Also, project launches relating to data centers are further accelerating the market demand for the colocation data center. For instance, in October 2022, the Uttar Pradesh government approved data center projects worth 16,000 crores for the improvement of its data center infrastructure.



5G establishments and digital schemes bolstered the market growth.



Establishment of 5G technologies and digital schemes positively impacting the colocation market growth in India. The introduction of 5G has created a boom in the volume of data transmission over the years which has created a demand for more data centers. The colocation data center provides a high level of security and operability to companies during data processing and storage. India is witnessing various launches of 5G technology as a part of its digital transformation strategy.

For instance, in October 2022, Indian Prime Minister issued a 5G service in India to showcase the country's potential in technological adoption and upgradation. Furthermore, in July 2022, the Government of India launched four new digital services for enhancing the accessibility of streamlined services and technology. Such 5G and digital schemes launches will boost demand for ensuring seamless data transferring thereby augmenting the market growth.



Large enterprise is anticipated to show considerable growth.



Based on enterprise size, the Indian colocation market is segmented as small, medium, and large. The large enterprise is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of the India colocation market, owing to the efforts made by the companies to digitize their infrastructure.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $579.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1645.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits to the stakeholder



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. CXO Perspective



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. CXO Perspective



5. INDIA COLOCATION MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Retail

5.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

5.2.2. Growth Prospects

5.3. Wholesale

5.4. Hybrid



6. INDIA COLOCATION MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.2.2. Growth Prospects

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. INDIA COLOCATION MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

7.2.2. Growth Prospects

7.3. Communication Technology

7.4. Education

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Media And Entertainment

7.7. Retail & E-Commerce



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. RackBank Datacenters Private Limited

9.2. STT GDC Pte Ltd.

9.3. Medha Hosting

9.4. ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

9.5. Nextra Online Service

9.6. Web Werks

9.7. CTRLS Datacenters Ltd.

9.8. Adani Group

9.9. Yotta Infrastructure

9.10. Bharti Airtel Limited

