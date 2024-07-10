What U.S. Banks Need to Know About Gen Alpha, study 2024: How Banks Can Lay Foundations Today to Capture Tomorrow's Consumers

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "What U.S. Banks Need to Know About Gen Alpha: How Banks Can Lay Foundations Today to Capture Tomorrow's Consumers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gen Alpha is on track to become the largest generation. Banks must start building relationships with children today to convert them into customers as they grow up.

Gen Alpha is expected to be the most populous generation ever, with the oldest members entering adulthood in 2031. That gives banks valuable time to calibrate their marketing and relationship-building strategies to appeal to this digital generation.

Key Question: Who are Gen Alphas, and how can banks start building relationships with this next generation of customers?

Key Stat: Digital video will be the prime arena for banks to forge relationships with Gen Alpha: Over half (51%) of US children recall seeing an ad recently on YouTube, far outstripping all other channels, per an October 2023 Precise TV survey.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

3 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

It's not too early for banks to put Gen Alpha on their radar

Banks' marketing must align with the values of Gen Alpha - and their parents

Banks can win Gen Alpha's attention on mobile and via video

How can marketers keep Gen Alpha engaged?

What's next? Teen banking apps

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Platforms/Channels on Which US Children Recall Seeing Commercials Recently, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Values That Are Important to US Children vs. Teens/Young Adults, Nov 2022 (% of respondents in each group)

Digital Activity Adoption Among US Children, 2024 (% of internet users)

