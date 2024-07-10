U.S. Ad Measurement Trends Report 2024: The Converged TV Market Drags Its Feet in Changing the Currency Regime

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ad Measurement Trends H1 2024: The Converged TV Market Drags Its Feet in Changing the Currency Regime" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As connected TV gradually eclipses linear, the measurement space continues to evolve. The market's in for another year of transitioning from a single dominant currency to multiple currencies.

Another year of currency chaos is in the books. With the legacy option still in play, the converged TV market continues to rely heavily on outdated measurement methodology. But there are signs of progress.

Key Question: How has linear and streaming TV ad measurement progressed in the past year, and which currency provider is favored to prevail this upfront season?

Key Stat: The share of advertisers who are very interested in non-legacy TV currencies hasn't budged since the 2023 upfronts. Any new interest is from advertisers who still need to learn more before committing.

Here's what's in the full report

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

4 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

13 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The converged TV measurement revolution stalls for another year

Nielsen will be the primary currency provider for the 2024 upfronts

The market favors audience data despite privacy implications

What are marketers' next steps?

Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Most US Advertisers Still Need to Learn More About Non-Legacy Currencies Ahead of the 2024 Upfront

Connected TV (CTV) Will Account for All Growth in the Converged TV Market After 2024

Nielsen Is Still the Currency Provider With The Widest Adoption Among Major Networks

IP Address Churn More Than Halves The Addressable Audience in Three Months

Interviewed for This Report

Fabrice Beer-Gabel - Intent IQ, Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships

Moe Chughtai - MiQ, Global Head, Advanced TV

John Donahue - Up & to the Right, Partner

David Dworin - FreeWheel, Chief Product Officer

Richie Hyden - IRIS.TV, Co-Founder, President, and COO

George Ivie - Media Rating Council (MRC), CEO and Executive Director

Ray Kingman - Semcasting, CEO and Founder

Jonathan Low - The Trade Desk, Senior Director, CTV Partnerships

Jason Manningham - Blockgraph, CEO

Ron Pinelli - Media Rating Council (MRC), Associate Director and Senior Vice President, Digital Research and Standards

Nicole Scaglione - PubMatic, Global Vice President, CTV/OTT and Online Video

Amol Waishampayan - fullthrottle.ai, Chief Product Officer

Jon Watts - Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), Managing Director

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7udxe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment